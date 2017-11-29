Elks Lodge #1296 to Host United Arc Holiday Party

GREENFIELD — On Sunday, Dec. 10, the United Arc, in partnership with Elks Lodge #1296 of Greenfield, will hold a Holiday Party at the Elks Lodge, 3 Church St., Greenfield.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the United States of America is one of the oldest and largest fraternal organizations in the country. An important part of the Elks organization is creating a quiet network of good deeds to profoundly change lives for the better, such as hosting the United Arc holiday parties.

Families with children who have a disability face many additional challenges, and the holiday season can be especially difficult. It can also be a lonely time of year for adults with disabilities, who may not have family to celebrate the holidays with. This can make it difficult to feel a sense of community and abundance during the coldest parts of the year. The holiday party is an important way for the Elks Lodge of Greenfield and the United Arc to connect people with each other.

For more than 30 years, the Elks Lodges of Greenfield has partnered with the United Arc to put on this holiday party as an opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to celebrate the holiday season. The Elks Lodge continues to be generous supporters of the United Arc in building community. Volunteers who support these events bring abundant respect, compassion, and holiday joy in everything they do. Last year’s holiday party at the Elks Lodge in Greenfield attracted 130 attendees who joined together for a meal before exchanging gifts.

The United Arc supports people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in achieving the universal goals of inclusion, choice, and independence. The organization provides services to individuals and their families in Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties of Massachusetts and has a history of providing services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities going back to 1951.