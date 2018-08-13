Mercier Achieves Benefits Consultant Designation

WILBRAHAM — The Gaudreau Group’s Amanda Mercier recently achieved the Registered Employee Benefits Consultant® (REBC®) designation from The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU).

NAHU views this designation as the highest form of recognition in the health insurance industry, demonstrating Mercier’s commitment to educational leadership within the insurance profession.

The REBC® designation distinguishes Mercier as an elite practitioner in her field. The program analyzes group benefits with respect to the ACA environment, contract provisions, marketing, underwriting, rate making, plan design, cost containment, and alternative funding methods. The largest portion of this program is devoted to group medical expense plans that are a major concern to employers, as well as to employees.

“We support and encourage our staff to pursue advanced designations such as REBC to elevate their professional abilities and better serve our clients,” says Jules Gaudreau, President of The Gaudreau Group. “I’m very proud of Amanda’s accomplishment, as completing the REBC course work is indicative of her dedication, discipline, and intelligence,”

Founded in 1921, the Gaudreau Group insures more than 6,000 businesses and families in 14 states with combined annual premiums of over $100 million.