OMG Hires Shaun Jennings as Digital Marketing Specialist

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products has hired Shaun Jennings as digital marketing specialist.

In his new role, Jennings is responsible for all digital marketing activities for OMG Roofing Products, including company websites, social media and mobile marketing activities. He is based in Agawam and reports to Sam Everett, director of marketing communications.

Jennings joins OMG Roofing from SABIC, a manufacturer of high performance plastics, where he led digital platform development for the Specialties business unit in the Americas region, based in Houston, Texas.

Jennings holds a bachelor’s degree in interactive media advertising from Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY.

Headquartered in Agawam, OMG Roofing Products is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products including specialty fasteners, adhesives, edge metal systems, drains, pipe supports and advanced productivity tools.