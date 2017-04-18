People on the Move

Robert Fazzi, founder and managing partner of Fazzi Associates, has announced that Tim Ashe has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and is now responsible for the firm’s day-to-day leadership. Ashe joined Fazzi in 2006 and became a partner in 2007. Since that time, he has led the firm’s Operational Consulting division to provide organizational, operational, turnaround, and change-management services to home-care and hospice agencies across the country. Under his leadership, Fazzi has helped hundreds of agencies improve outcomes and profitability through best practices in organizational structure, clinical and operational processes, and new models for staffing, supervision, and care management. More recently, Ashe also assumed responsibility for the company’s Outsourced Billing, Finance, and Information Technology divisions. A long-time leader in the field of home care and hospice, Ashe’s career has included a blend of clinical, operational, fiscal, and academic roles. He is a frequent presenter at national and state conferences and is often asked to contribute to industry forums. He is also the co-director of the 2016-17 National Home Care and Hospice State of the Industry Study. Fazzi will continue as the firm’s managing partner. But in transferring the leadership of the firm’s daily operations to Ashe, he will devote more time to the company’s future investments as well as to national and international community-based care issues that are close to his heart. “I want to say, at this milestone in Fazzi’s history, that I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and contributed to our industry thus far, and I’m also incredibly excited about what the future holds,” Fazzi said. “Tim is an incredible leader. I am looking forward to working closely with him as we expand our national and international efforts.”

•••••

Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) and Valley Health Systems, announced the appointment of Regina Alexander as Director of Health Information Management at Holyoke Medical Center. An accomplished revenue-cycle and healthcare-operations leader, Alexander previously served as associate director of Health Information Management at Yale New Haven Health System in New Haven, Conn., as manager of Health Information at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt., and most recently as senior product manager of Medicare Advantage for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Wellesley Hills. “Now that I’ve settled into my role here as director, I can take the experience of working both in a large tertiary facility along with running an operation of a similar size to HMC [at Rutland] and apply lessons learned — successful and less-successful approaches — to come up with the approach that will work best for the resources we have and the scale that we are,” she said. “Knowing what’s possible equips me to think creatively and come up with the best solutions.” Alexander is a board-certified fellow in healthcare management through the American College of Healthcare Executives, holds a master’s of business administration in healthcare from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in health administration and long-term care from the University of Phoenix. With an affinity for science from a young age, Alexander began her career as a laboratory technician in her native Baltimore. She then served as phlebotomy supervisor at George Washington University and as laboratory technician at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. “Having a clinical background enables me to speak the language of patient care and continuity of care that is so valuable when working directly with physicians, even if what we’re talking about is revenue-related,” said Alexander, who is looking forward to managing her three areas of expertise: medical coding, HIM operations, and clinical documentation improvements. She also serves as the HIPAA privacy officer for HMC.

••••••

James Kelly, president of Polish National Credit Union, announced that Pamela Sanborn has joined the credit union as Assistant Manager of the Westfield branch. Sanborn has almost 20 years of financial-services experience, most recently as retirement service specialist with Westfield Bank. She has also held branch officer positions with Berkshire Bank, Legacy Banks, and the Bank of Western Massachusetts. She holds N.M.L.S. certification, studied at Saint John’s School of Business, and completed training with the Center for Financial Training and Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers. During her professional career, Sanborn has been the recipient of Employee of the Month and President’s Club awards. She has also received recognition for outstanding customer service. Active in charitable and civic causes, Sanborn is a volunteer and team captain for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and a volunteer with Aplastic Anemia and PNH support and awareness initiatives. She also devotes time to the Westfield Food Pantry Community Garden. Her other involvements include the Chamber of Commerce and Rebuilding Springfield. “Pamela is an outstanding addition to our Westfield team,” said Kelly. “Her strong financial-services background, leadership skills, and focus on exceptional customer service are all desirable qualities that will transfer well to her new position with Polish National Credit Union.”

•••••

Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced that attorney Amelia Holstrom will be honored as one of the Massachusetts Lawyer’s Weekly “Up & Coming Lawyers” at its Excellence in the Law event at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston on April 27. The publication describes Up & Coming Lawyers as “rising stars of the legal community — Massachusetts attorneys who have been members of the bar for 10 years or less, but who have already distinguished themselves despite their relatively junior status.” Holstrom joined Skoler, Abbott & Presser in 2012 after serving as a judicial law clerk to the judges of the Connecticut Superior Court, where she assisted with complex matters at all stages of litigation. Her practice focuses on labor law and employment litigation. “I am truly humbled to be recognized as one of this year’s Up & Coming Lawyers among so many talented attorneys,” she said. Since joining the firm, Holstrom has assisted clients in remaining union-free; represented clients at arbitrations; and defended employers against claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wrongful-termination claims, as well as actions arising under the Family Medical Leave Act and wage-and-hour law. Additionally, she frequently provides counsel to management regarding litigation-avoidance strategies. In addition to her legal résumé, Holstrom is active in the local community. She is an ad hoc member of the personnel committee for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, a member of the board and executive committee for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, and a member of the board for Clinical & Support Options Inc. Additionally, she formerly served as clerk on the board of Friends of the Homeless. Holstrom is a 2011 graduate of Western New England University School of Law, where she was the managing editor of the Western New England Law Review. In 2015, she was named one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty honorees, and in 2016, she received the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Community Service Award.