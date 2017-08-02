Springfield Jam Fest to Benefit NAMI Western Massachusetts

AGAWAM — The Springfield Business Improvement District will present the first annual Springfield Jam Festival in downtown Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 11 p.m. at Court Square. Court Square will host multiple stages, featuring dozens of local artists performing throughout the entire day, playing everything from rock and country to blues, reggae, and more. Area vendors will sell a large variety of food and beverages.

Sponsorship agreement goals have been reached to put on the festival, and all additional funds raised by the event will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Western Massachusetts, which is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.

One in four people in the U.S. has a mental-health condition, and as an affiliate of the nation’s largest grass-roots mental-health organization, NAMI-Western Massachusetts advocates for access to services, treatment, support, and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all those in need.

For more information on the Springfield Jam Festival, visit springfielddowntown.com/springfield-jam-fest.