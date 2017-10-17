Super 60 Honorees Are a Diverse, Dynamic Mix

Total Revenue 1. Whalley Computer Associates Inc.

One Whalley Way, Southwick

(413) 569-4200

www.wca.com

John Whalley, president

WCA is a locally owned family business that has evolved from a hardware resale and service group in the ’70s and ’80s into a company that now focuses on lowering the total cost of technology and productivity enhancement for its customers. Boasting nearly 150 employees, Whalley carries name-brand computers as well as low-cost compatibles. 2. Marcotte Ford Sales Inc.

1025 Main St., Holyoke

(800) 923-9810

www.marcotteford.com

Bryan Marcotte, president

The dealership sells new Ford vehicles as well as pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs, and features a full service department. Marcotte has achieved the President’s Award, one of the most prestigious honors given to dealerships by Ford Motor Co., on multiple occasions over the past decade. It also operates the Marcotte Commercial Truck Center. 3. Commercial Distributing Co. Inc.

46 South Broad St., Westfield

(413) 562-9691

www.commercialdist.com

Richard Placek, Chairman

Founded in 1935 by Joseph Placek, Commercial Distributing Co. is a family-owned, family-operated business servicing more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, and clubs, as well as more than 400 package and liquor stores. Now in its third generation, the company continues to grow by building brands and offering new products as the market changes.

A.G. Miller Co. Inc.

57 Batavia St., Springfield

(413) 732-9297

www.agmiller.com

Rick Miller, president

Early in its history, A.G. Miller made a name in automobile enameling. More than 100 years after its founding in 1914, the company now offers precision metal fabrication; design and engineering; assembly; forming, rolling, and bending; laser cutting; punching; precision saw cutting; welding; powder coating and liquid painting; and more. Aegenco Inc.

55 Jackson St., Springfield

(413) 746-3242

www.aegisenergyservices.com

Spiro Vardakas, president

Aegenco, an energy-conservation consulting firm and the manufacturing arm of Aegis Energy Services, has grown steadily since its inception in 2005. Aegis Energy Services Inc.

55 Jackson St., Holyoke

(800) 373-3411

www.aegisenergyservices.com

Lee Vardakas, owner

Founded in 1985, Aegis Energy Services is a turn-key, full-service provider of combined heat and power systems (CHPs) that generate heat and electricity using clean, efficient, natural-gas-powered engines. These modular CHP systems reduce a facility’s dependence on expensive utility power, reduce energy costs, and reduce one’s carbon footprint. Baltazar Contractors Inc.

83 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 583-6160

www.baltazarcontractors.com

Frank Baltazar, president

Baltazar Contractors has been a family-owned and operated construction firm for more than 20 years, specializing in roadway construction and reconstruction in Massachusetts and Connecticut; all aspects of site-development work; sewer, water, storm, and utilities; and streetscape improvements. Braman Chemical Enterprises Inc.

147 Almgren Dr., Agawam

(413) 732-9009

www.braman.biz

Gerald Lazarus, president

Braman has been serving New England since 1890, using state-of-the-art pest-elimination procedures for commercial and residential customers, and offering humane removal of birds, bats, and other nuisances through its wildlife division. The company has offices in Agawam, Worcester, and Lee, as well as Hartford and New Haven, Conn. City Enterprises Inc.

38 Berkshire Ave., Springfield

(413) 726-9549

www.cityenterpriseinc.com

Wonderlyn Murphy, president

City Enterprises Inc. offers skilled general-contracting services to the New England region. Priding itself on custom design and construction of affordable, quality homes and the infrastructure surrounding them, the firm executes its mission in a way that supports community empowerment through job opportunities and professional development. filli, lcc d/b/a con-test analytical laboratory

39 Spruce St., East Longmeadow

(413) 525-2332

www.contestlabs.com

THOMAS VERATTI SR., FOUNDER

Established in 1984, Con-Test provides environmental consulting and testing services to clients throughout Western Mass. The laboratory-testing division originally focused on industrial hygiene analysis, but expanded to include techniques in air analysis, classical (wet) chemistry, metals, and organics, analyzing water, air, soil, and solid materials. EG Partners, LLC d/b/a Oasis Shower Doors

646 Springfield St., Feeding Hills

(413) 786-8420

www.oasisshowerdoors.com

tom daly, President

Oasis Shower Doors, New England’s largest designer, fabricator, and installer of custom frameless glass shower enclosures and specialty glass, has rapidly expanded its operations in recent years, with showrooms located at Feeding Hills, Weymouth, and Peabody, Mass., as well as Avon, Conn. Fuel Services Inc.

95 Main St., South Hadley

(413) 532-3500

www.fuelservices.biz

Steve Chase, President and CEO

Full-service home-comfort and energy-solutions firm offering heating oil and propane delivery; plumbing, air-conditioning, and natural-gas services; installation of heating, cooling, water, and indoor-air-quality equipment; and more. The company serves more than 30 communities in Western Mass. and provides 24-hour emergency service. The Futures Health Group, LLC

136 William St., Springfield

(800) 218-9280

www.discoverfutures.com

Brian Edwards, CEO

Futures provides occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language therapy, special education, nursing, mental health, and other related services to schools and healthcare facilities across the U.S. Founded in 1998, it continues to be managed by expert practitioners in their fields. The Gaudreau Group

1984 Boston Road, Wilbraham

(413) 543-3534

www.gaudreaugroup.com

Jules Gaudreau, president

A multi-line insurance and financial-service agency established in 1921, the Gaudreau Group helps clients respond to an ever-changing economic environment. The agency offers a broad range of insurance and financial products from basic life, home, and auto insurance to complex corporate services, employee benefits, and retirement plans. Haluch Water Contracting Inc.

399 Fuller St, Ludlow

(413) 589-1254

Thomas Haluch, president

For more than 30 years, Haluch Water Contracting has served the region as a water-main construction and excavation contractor specializing in water, sewer, pipeline, communications, and power-line construction. JET Industries Inc.

307 Silver St., Agawam

(413) 786-2010

www.jet.industries

Michael Turrini, president

Jet Industries Inc. is a leading design build electrical, mechanical, communications and fire sprinkler contractor. What began as a small, family-run oil company founded by Aaron Zeeb in 1977 has grown into one of the nation’s largest companies of its type with over 500 employees servicing projects all across the country. Kittredge Equipment Co. Inc.

100 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 304-4100

www.kittredgeequipment.com

Wendy Webber, president

Founded in 1921, Kittredge Equipment Co.is one of the nation’s leading food-service equipment and supply businesses. It boasts 70,000 square feet of showroom in three locations. The company also handles design services, and has designed everything from small restaurants to country clubs to in-plant cafeterias. Lancer Transportation & Logistics and Sulco Warehousing & Logistics

311 Industry Ave., Springfield

(413) 739-4880

www.sulco-lancer.com

Todd Goodrich, president

In business since 1979, Sulco Warehousing & Logistics specializes in public, contract, and dedicated warehousing. Lancer Transportation & Logistics is a licensed third-party freight-brokerage company that provides full-service transportation-brokerage services throughout North America. Louis and Clark Drug Inc.

309 East St., Springfield

(413) 737-7456

www.lcdrug.com

Skip Matthews, president

Since 1965, Louis & Clark has been a recognized name in Western Mass., first as a pharmacy and later as a resource for people who need home medical equipment and supplies. Today, the company provides professional pharmacy and compounding services, medical equipment, independent-living services, and healthcare programs. Maybury Associates Inc.

90 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-4216

www.maybury.com

John Maybury, president

Since 1976, Maybury Associates Inc. has been designing, supplying, and servicing all types of material-handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers in a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products. Notch Mechanical Constructors

85 Lemay St., Chicopee

(413) 534-3440

www.notch.com

Steven Neveu, president

A family-owned business since 1972, Notch Mechanical Constructors provides piping installation and repair services to facilities throughout southern New England. Its team has the capacity to address process and utility piping challenges at any business within 100 miles of its locations in Chicopee and Hudson, Mass. O’Connell Care at Home

One Federal St., Bldg. 103-1, Springfield

(413) 533-1030

www.opns.com

Francis O’Connell, president

For more than two decades, O’Connell Care at Home, formerly O’Connell Professional Nurse Service, has grown to deliver a range of home-health and staffing services across the Pioneer Valley. Services range from nursing care and geriatric healthcare management to advocacy and transportation. PC Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Entre Computer

138 Memorial Ave., West Springfield

(413) 736-2112

www.pc-enterprises.com

Norman Fiedler, CEO

PC Enterprises, d/b/a Entre Computer, assists organizations with procuring, installing, troubleshooting, servicing, and maximizing the value of technology. In business since 1983, it continues to evolve and grow as a lead provider for many businesses, healthcare providers, retailers, and state, local, and education entities. Rediker Software Inc.

2 Wilbraham Road, Hampden

(800) 213-9860

www.rediker.com

Andrew Anderlonis, president

Rediker software is used by school administrators across the U.S. and in more than 100 countries, and is designed to meet the student-information-management needs of all types of schools and districts. For example, 100,000 teachers use the TeacherPlus web gradebook, and the ParentPlus and StudentPlus web portals boast 2 million users. Specialty Bolt & Screw Inc.

235 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 789-6700

www.specialtybolt.com

Kevin Queenin, president

Founded in 1977, Specialty Bolt & Screw (SBS) is a full-service solutions provider of fasteners, vendor-managed inventory (VMI) programs, and C-class commodities. Based in Agawam, it has locations in Valcourt, Quebec; Juarez, Mexico; Queretaro, Mexico; Rovaniemi, Finland; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Troy Industries Inc.

151 Capital Dr., West Springfield

(413) 788-4288

www.troyind.com

Steve Troy, CEO

Troy Industries was founded on the principle of making reliable, innovative, over-engineered products that function without question when lives are on the line. Troy is a leading U.S. government contractor that designs and manufactures innovative, top-quality small-arms components and accessories and complete weapon upgrades. United Personnel Services Inc.

1331 Main St., Springfield

(413) 736-0800

www.unitedpersonnel.com

Patricia Canavan, president

United provides a full range of staffing services, including temporary staffing and full-time placement, on-site project management, and strategic recruitment in the Springfield, Hartford, and Northampton areas, specializing in administrative, professional, medical, and light-industrial staff. W.F. Young Inc.

302 Benton Dr., East Longmeadow

(800) 628-9653

www.absorbine.com

Tyler Young, CEO

This family-run business prides itself on offering a variety of high-quality products that can effectively improve the well-being of both people and horses with its Absorbine brands. Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency Inc.

8 North King St., #1, Northampton

(413) 586-0111

www.webberandgrinnell.com

Bill Grinnell, president

Webber and Grinnell’s roots can be traced back to 1849, when A.W. Thayer opened an insurance agency on Pleasant Street in Northampton. The agency, which offers automotive, business, homeowners, employee benefit, and other types of products, serves more than 5,000 households and 900 businesses throughout Western Mass. WestMass ElderCare Inc.

4 Valley Mill Road, Holyoke

(413) 538-9020

www.wmeldercare.org

Priscilla Chalmers, Executive Director

WestMass ElderCare is a private, nonprofit agency with a mission to preserve the dignity, independence, and quality of life of elders and disabled persons desiring to remain within their own community. Programs include supportive housing, home care, options counseling, adult family care, nutrition programs, and adult foster care.

Revenue Growth 1. Tree House Brewing Company Inc.

129 Sturbridge Road, Charlton

(413) 523-2367

www.treehousebrew.com

Nate Lanier, Damien Goudreau, Dean Rohan, Owners

The opening of a 45,000-square-foot facility in Charlton speaks to the recent growth of this brewery. Tree House was founded in Monson 2011, but in 2015 counted just one employee and 55 barrels of cellar space. The new facility can accommodate 50,000 barrels of cellar space, which will enable the brewery to produce up to 125,000 barrels a year. 2. Five Star Transportation Inc.

809 College Highway, Southwick

(413) 789-4789

www.firestarbus.com

Nathan Lecrenski, president

Five Star provides school-bus transportation services to school districts and charter schools throughout Western Mass. From its launch a half-century ago with a single bus route, the company currently services more than 12 school districts and operates a fleet of more than 175 vehicles. 3. Lavishlyhip, LLC

Feeding Hills

www.lavishlyhip.com

Rika Woyan, owner

This online retailer of jewelry and accessories offers accessory collections from the latest top designers. By meeting with the designers in their showrooms and at industry events, it stays on top of what is trending. Shoppers will find hip and classic jewelry for women and men, cashmere, silk and blend scarves, and hair accessories. Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding Inc.

160 Old Lyman Road, South Hadley

(413) 525-0025

www.1800newroof.net

Adam Quenneville, CEO

Adam Quenneville offers a wide range of residential and commercial services, including new roofs, retrofitting, roof repair, roof cleaning, vinyl siding, replacement windows, and the no-clog Gutter Shutter system. The company has earned the BBB Torch Award for trust, performance, and integrity. Alliance Home Improvement Inc.

375 Chicopee St., Chicopee

(413) 331-4357

www.alliancehomeinc.com

sergiy suprunchuk, president

Alliance is a professional local contractor providing quality and reliable residential services. Its products are Energy Star certified, and most of them have lifetime warranty provided by the manufacturer. Services include siding, windows, doors, roofs, gutters, faux stone siding, and custom-built homes. Baystate Blasting Inc.

36 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 583-4440

www.baystateblasting.com

Paul Baltazar, president

Baystate Blasting, Inc. is a local family owned and operated drilling and blasting firm located in Ludlow, Massachusetts that began in 2003. Sitework, heavy highway construction, residential, quarry, portable crushing and recycling, ATF licensed dealer of explosives as well as rental of individual magazines. Center Square Grill

84 Center Square, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-0055

www.centersquaregrill.com

Michael Sakey, Bill Collins, Proprietors

Center Square Grill serves up eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail selection and a kids’ menu. The facility also has a catering service and hosts events of all kinds. Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services Co.

330 Whitney Ave., Holyoke

(413) 374-5430

www.charteroakfinancial.com

Peter Novak, General Agent

A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Charter Oak been servicing clients for more than 125 years. The team of professionals serves individuals, families, and businesses with risk-management products, business planning and protection, retirement planning and investment services, and fee-based financial planning. Chicopee Industrial Contractors Inc.

107 North Chicopee St., Chicopee

(413) 538-7279

www.chicopeeindustrial.com

Carol Campbell, president

Founded in 1992, Chicopee Industrial Contractors is an industrial contracting firm specializing in all types of rigging, heavy lifting, machinery moving, machine installation, millwrighting, machine repair, heavy hauling, plant relocations, concrete pads, foundations, and structural steel installations. Community Transportation Services

288 Verge St., Springfield

(413) 732-1500

Houshang Ansari, president

Community transportation is a locally owned medical, elderly, and VIP transportation service founded in 1991. Its goal is to provide the community with safe and affordable transportation services. It is especially committed to meeting the transportation needs of senior citizens and the physically and mentally challenged. Courier Express Inc.

20 Oakdale St., Springfield

(413) 730-6620

www.courierexp.com

Eric Devine, president

Courier Express is committed to providing custom, same-day delivery solutions for any shipment. Its focal point is New England, but its reach is nationwide. The company strives to utilize the latest technologies, on-time delivery, customer service, and attention to detail to separate itself from its competitors. Court Square Group Inc.

1350 Main St., Springfield

(413) 731-5294

www.courtsquaregroup.com

Keith Parent, president

Court Square is a technical strategic advisor to the life-science and biotech industries. Consulting services include business analysis and consulting, information security and disaster recovery, SharePoint and document management, long-term archiving, project management, and much more.

FIT Staffing Inc.

25 Bremen St., Springfield

(413) 363-0204

www.fitstaffingsolutions.com

Jackie Fallon, president

FIT Staffing, founded in 2005, provides a personal approach to connecting companies to the right IT professionals. FIT takes the time to meet the hiring manager to determine the exact qualifications, skills, and personality traits for the client’s ideal candidates. Meanwhile, FIT’s extensive listing of local IT openings is continuously updated. Fletcher Sewer & Drain Inc.

824A Perimeter Road, Ludlow

(413) 547-8180

www.fletcherseweranddrain.com

Teri Marinello, president

Since 1985, Fletcher Sewer & Drain has provided service to homeowners as well as municipalities and construction companies for large pipeline jobs. From unblocking kitchen sinks to replacing sewer lines, Fletcher keeps up to date with all the latest technology, from high-pressure sewer jetters to the newest camera-inspection equipment. Gleason Johndrow Landscaping Inc.

44 Rose St., Springfield

(413) 727-8820

www.gleasonjohndrowlandscaping.com

Anthony Gleason II, David Johndrow, Owners

Gleason Johndrow Landscape & Snow Management offers a wide range of commercial and residential services, including lawn mowing, snow removal, salting options, fertilization programs, landscape installations, bark-mulch application, creative plantings, seeding options, pruning, irrigation installation, maintenance, and much more. Kelley & Katzer Real Estate, LLC

632 Westfield St., West Springfield

(413) 209-9933

www.kelleyandkatzerrealestate.com

Joe Kelley, Christine Katzer, Co-owners

Kelley & Katzer combines more than 40 years of real-estate experience with a modern approach. It is involved every step of the way of the real-estate process, guiding clients with a hands-on approach and knowledge of the real-estate market, blended with a genuine understanding of clients’ needs. Knight Machine & Tool Company Inc.

11 Industrial Dr., South Hadley

(413) 532-2507

Gary O’Brien, owner

Knight Machine & Tool Co. is a metalworking and welding company that offers blacksmithing, metal roofing, and other services from its 11,000-square-foot facility. Market Mentors, LLC

1680 Riverdale St., West Springfield

(413) 787-1133

www.marketmentors.com

Michelle Abdow, principal

A full-service marketing firm, Market Mentors handles all forms of marketing, including advertising in all mediums, media buying, graphic design, public relations, and event planning. Martinelli, Martini & Gallagher Real Estate Inc.

1763 Northampton St., Holyoke

(736-7232

www.buywesternmass.com

Paul Gallagher, president

Gallagher Real Estate boasts four locations in Holyoke, Agawam, South Hadley, and Springfield, offering commercial and residential sales and leasing services, as well as a real estate school and a separate division devoted to handling property-management needs. North Atlantic Trucking Inc.

100 Progress Ave., Springfield

(413) 455-3981

www.northatlantictrucking.com

James Vieu, Director of Fleet Services & Financials

North Atlantic Trucking began by hauling a variety of products, including paper, plastic, metal, and more. The company is rapidly growing with a current fleet of 15 vehicles providing transportation services for miscellaneous products throughout the U.S. Northeast IT Systems Inc.

777 Riverdale St., West Springfield

(413) 736-6348

www.northeastit.net

Joel Mollison, president

Northeast is a full-service IT company providing business services, managed IT services, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud services, as well as a full-service repair shop for residential customers, including file recovery, laptop screen replacement, PC setups and tuneups, printer installation, virus protection and removal, and wireless installation. Paragus Strategic IT

112 Russell St., Hadley

(413) 587-2666

www.paragusit.com

Delcie Bean IV, president

While still in high school, Delcie Bean founded Paragus IT in 1999, first under the name Vertical Horizons and then Valley ComputerWorks. Under the Paragus name, it has grown dramatically as an outsourced IT solution, providing business computer service, computer consulting, information-technology support, and other services to businesses of all sizes. Rock Valley Tool, LLC

54 O’Neil St., Easthampton

(413) 527-2350

www.rockvalleytool.com

Elizabeth Paquette, president

Rock Valley Tool is a 17,000-square-foot facility housing a variety of both CNC and conventional machining equipment, along with a state-of-the-art inspection lab. With more than 40 years of experience, the company provides manufactured parts to customers in the aerospace, commercial/industrial, and plastic blow-molding industries. Rodrigues Inc.

782 Center St., Ludlow

(413) 547-6443

Antonio Rodrigues, president

Rodrigues Inc. operates Europa Restaurant in Ludlow, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine with an interactive dining experience, presenting meals cooked on volcanic rocks at tableside. Europa also offers full-service catering and banquet space. Royal, P.C.

270 Pleasant St., Northampton

(413) 586-2288

www.theroyallawfirm.com

Amy Royal, owner

Royal, P.C. is a woman-owned law firm that exclusively represents and counsels businesses on all aspects of labor and employment law. It represents a wide range of businesses throughout the New England states and nationally, and is an approved panel counsel for insurance companies that provide employment-practices liability insurance to employers. Safe & Sound Inc.

428 East St., Chicopee

(413) 594-6460

www.safeandsoundhq.com

Michael Laventure, owner

Since 1983, Safe and Sound Inc., a family-owned company, has been providing customers with a wide selection of quality components such as home theater speakers, audio/video receivers, amplifiers, subwoofers, as well as car audio, remote starters, and security. Taplin Yard, Pump & Power

120 Interstate Dr., West Springfield

(413) 781-4352

www.fctaplin.com

Martin Jagodowski, president

Taplin has been servicing the local area since 1892, and is an authorized dealer for parts, equipment, service, and accessories for a wide range of brands. It boasts a large inventory of zero-turn mowers, commercial lawn equipment, lawnmowers, lawn tractors, trimmers, blowers, generators, pressure washers, pole saws, sprayers, chainsaws, and more. Valley Home Improvement Inc.

340 Riverside Dr., Florence

(413) 517-0158

www.valleyhomeimprovement.com

Steven Silverman, owner

Valley Home Improvement has specialized in home improvement, renovations, and remodeling service since 1991. Home-improvement and remodeling services include kitchen design, bathrooms, additions, sunrooms, screen porches, basement finishing, weatherization/insulation services, garages, and custom cabinetry and countertops.

VertitechIT

4 Open Square Way, #310, Holyoke

(413) 268-1600

www.vertitechit.com

Michael Feld, CEO

Calling itself a group of advisors, confidantes, strategists, and innovators for hire, Vertitech has, in its own words, created a new path to IT transformation, aiming not just to solve technical problems, but to develop the strategic solutions that make an organization or healthcare institution thrive. Western Mass Demolition Corp.

50 Summit Lock Road, Westfield

(413) 579-5254

www.wmdemocorp.com

Dale Unsderfer, president

Western Mass Demolition Corp. has a wide range of services to meet clients’ demolition and recycling needs, including complete structure removal, selective works, emergency and fire on call, lowboy and equipment hauling, building separation, abatement and remediation, concrete cutting and breaking, oil-tank removal, recycling, reuse, and salvage.