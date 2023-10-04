Greenfield Savings Bank Donates $5,000 to WorkHub on Union

EASTHAMPTON — Greenfield Savings Bank has contributed $5,000 to the Chamber of Greater Easthampton’s co-workspace project, WorkHub on Union. This partnership underscores the shared dedication of both organizations to empower local entrepreneurs and enhance the overall prosperity of the Greater Easthampton community.

WorkHub on Union seeks to establish a dynamic hub where local professionals, creative minds, and innovators can converge. This project is envisioned to foster collaboration, idea exchange, and networking among individuals representing diverse industries.

The donation from Greenfield Savings Bank reflects its commitment to nurturing initiatives that contribute to the holistic well-being of the community. This collaboration symbolizes the mutual resolve of Greenfield Savings Bank and the chamber to promote entrepreneurial spirit and offer resources that uplift local businesses and residents.

“As a local community financial institution, we are committed to supporting the communities that we serve and our local small businesses that make those communities thrive,” said Tara Brewster, vice president of Business Development and director of Philanthropy at Greenfield Savings Bank. “As an incubator to local businesses, WorkHub on Union will provide local entrepreneurs with a productive environment to succeed and collaborate, helping to grow and strengthen the local economy.”

Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Chamber of Greater Easthampton, added that “we are incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from Greenfield Savings Bank. WorkHub on Union is not just a co-workspace; it’s a platform for our community members to unite, collaborate, and pave the way for collective success.”