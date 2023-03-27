Aer Lingus Resumes Non-stop Service from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Aer Lingus has resumed non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland. The first flight departed Bradley International Airport on March 26.

The resumed service operates daily through the end of October via Aer Lingus’ Airbus A321neo LR aircraft and offers connectivity to 28 key U.K. and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague, and more. The service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

“After more than two years, it’s great to be back flying back to Hartford. Our daily flights, from and through Dublin, will bring travelers from Ireland, the U.K., and Europe into the center of Connecticut, which is home to global businesses and recognized as the insurance capital of the world,” said Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO. “As the only European airline operating out of Hartford, we also offer a unique service to U.S. passengers, flying them directly on our non-stop service to Dublin and through our Dublin hub, connecting them onward to the most popular U.K. and European destinations.”

Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, first started operating out of Bradley International Airport in 2016. After nearly four successful years and thousands of passengers served, the non-stop service was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have Aer Lingus back at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin Dillon, the Connecticut Airport Authority’s executive director. “Their return strengthens our pandemic recovery and is key to our continued growth. Leading up to the return, we have already seen a lot of excitement from travelers, and we are extremely proud to once again offer easy and quick transatlantic access to Ireland and beyond.”