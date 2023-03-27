Wilson’s Developer to Host Community Forum on March 30

GREENFIELD — The Community Builders, the housing partner for the redevelopment of the former Wilson’s Department Store building on Main Street in Greenfield, in partnership with the Franklin Community Co-op, MassDevelopment, and the city of Greenfield, will host a forum to update the community on the project on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center, 35 Pleasant St.

“This is an opportunity for the community to meet with project stakeholders and learn how we plan to reactivate this landmark downtown building,” said Julia Scannell, development project manager for the Community Builders. “This will be an interactive forum, with the opportunity for the public to view and comment on our plans to bring new life to the Wilson’s building.”

Announced last November, the redevelopment project will create approximately 65 mixed-income rental homes for families and a new, larger home for Franklin Community Co-op’s Greenfield store, Green Fields Market.