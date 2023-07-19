Healthcare Heroes Nominations

Through Jul. 29: In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated. But there are hundreds, perhaps thousands of heroes whose stories we still need to tell. And that’s where you come in. Nominations for the class of 2023 are due Saturday, July 29, and we encourage you to get involved and help recognize someone you consider to be a hero in the community we call Western Mass. in one (or more) of these seven categories: Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider; Health/Wellness Administrator/Administration; Emerging Leader; Community Health; Innovation in Health/Wellness; Collaboration in Health/Wellness; and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations can be submitted at businesswest.com/healthcare-heroes/nominations. For more information, contact Melissa Hallock at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or [email protected].

MOSSO Chamber Concert

Aug. 3: MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present a chamber-music concert on the lawn at the Longmeadow Adult Center, 211 Maple Road, Longmeadow at 6 p.m. The Keep It Fresh Quartet, an ensemble including MOSSO musicians Beth Welty, violin; Dani Rimoni, viola; Joel Wolfe, cello; and Jill Dreeben, flute, will perform a program that includes Gordon Jacob’s Four Fancies for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; Mozart’s Duo for Violin and Viola in G, K. 423; Reger’s Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola, Op 141a; selected movements from Mozart’s Divertimento for Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 563; Mozart’s Quartet in D for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello; and additional pieces to be announced from the stage. The concert will be performed rain or shine, and will be moved indoors at the Adult Center if there is inclement weather. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required. For details, call (413) 565-4150 (option 1), or visit www.longmeadowma.gov/149/adult-center.

Zonta Palooza

Aug. 6: The Zonta Club of Northampton will host Zonta Palooza, a STEM scholarship music fundraiser at Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., in memory of Lynn Goodhue, a STEM pioneer who served with distinction at all levels of Zonta International. According to Zonta Northampton Club President Seren Derin, the event emcee will be Judith Fine, former owner of Gazebo in Northampton. The music lineup will include a mix of swing, blues, folk, and soul from Blackbird & Applegate, Louise Mosrie Coombe, and the O-Tones Trio, local musicians with a significant following. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes, from a quilt created by a friend of Zonta to gift certificates donated by local businesses. Visit northampton.zontadistrict1.org/zonta-palooza to register. Suggested donations are $20 to $100, payable by Venmo @zontaclubnoho; by check payable to Zonta Northampton, P.O. Box 1034, Belchertown, MA 01007; or by cash to a Zonta member before the event or at the door. The event committee hopes sponsors will help cover expenses so that all donations can be used to fund the scholarship in Goodhue’s name for a local woman pursuing a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) degree program at an accredited university, college, or other institution.

Brew at the Zoo

Aug. 5: The Zoo in Forest Park will host its fifth annual Brew at The Zoo fundraising event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is ideal for both beer fanatics and animal lovers, combining craft-beer samples from local breweries with animal interactions. Attendees can also vote for their favorite home brews in a home-brew competition, listen to live music, play games, and enjoy food from various food trucks. VIP tickets are available for guests wanting an extra hour of sampling and more interactive encounters with animal ambassadors. The VIP hour runs from noon to 1 p.m. The zoo is focused on education, conservation, and rehabilitation and provides homes to animals that may not otherwise survive in the wild. All money raised goes toward the daily care of the 225-plus animals that call the Zoo their home. The zoo will be closed to the public on Aug. 5. Advanced tickets are required, and IDs will be checked at the door. Limited tickets are available. For a list of participating breweries and to purchase tickets, visit www.forestparkzoo.org/brew.