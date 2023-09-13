Estate-planning Courses

Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 30: Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law in Holyoke will lead three estate-planning workshops at Holyoke Community College. An elder-law and estate-planning attorney, Jackson will present these sessions:

• “Core Estate Planning,” Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Jackson recommends that everyone should have what she calls a ‘core estate plan,’ with a will, power of attorney, and healthcare proxy. She will explain the value of each document.

• “De-mystifying Trusts,” Thursday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain what a trust is, review the different types of trusts, and outline who needs a trust and in what situations.

• “Saving Your Home from the Nursing Home Bill,” Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain the use of an irrevocable income-only trust to save one’s home when nursing care becomes problematic. She will explain MassHealth rules and provide tips and traps to avoid.

Each class costs $39. To register, call (413) 552-2320.

Source to Sea Cleanup

Sept. 22-23: Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 27th annual Source to Sea Cleanup is back, with opportunities for individual groups to set their own specific cleanup days around this time. The objective is to safely collect as much trash as possible to reduce the impact of pollution across all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin, including the tributaries that feed the main river in those four states. Volunteers are organized into groups, with group leaders coordinating details at different trash sites. Trash tallies are also gathered after each cleanup, contributing to CRC’s long-standing database, which is used to inform the nonprofit’s work in advocacy to reduce future pollution, support river restoration, and inform the public and policymakers of issues affecting the environment. In last year’s cleanup, more than 1,300 volunteers reported hauling 37 tons of trash from riverbanks and waterways across the four watershed states. Volunteers removed everything from recyclable bottles and cans to fishing equipment, food packaging, tires, televisions, and refrigerators. More than 12,000 beverage containers were tallied in 2022 alone. Registration is now open for both group leaders and volunteers to participate. Businesses and community groups are also encouraged to register, and entities able to support cleanup efforts through in-kind or monetary donations are appreciated. Visit secure.qgiv.com/event/source2seacleanup2023 to sign up as a volunteer or group leader.

Cruise for Critters

Sept. 23: The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Cruise for Critters to Westview Farms Creamery. Now in its 11th year, this car show, sponsored by Service Connection of Monson, is set to once again make a meaningful impact on the lives of pets in need at Second Chance Animal Services. This year’s Cruise for Critters promises an array of fall-themed activities for attendees of all ages. A vendor fair will offer a treasure trove of unique finds and is expected to be the largest Cruise for Critters vendor fair to date. The much-loved Halloween Barktacular kids’ games will be back thanks to Second Chance volunteers who are gearing up to provide an unforgettable experience for children and families alike. The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m., encompassing food and ice cream along with an assortment of fall-inspired attractions for which Westview Farms Creamery is known, from pumpkin picking to navigating through a corn maze. Live music by Spare Parts will provide a soundtrack to the day, while raffle prizes beckon attendees to try their luck. Organizers extend an invitation to local businesses and vendors, calling upon them to unite in support of pets in need. Information on sponsorship opportunities and becoming a vendor can be found at secondchanceanimals.org/events/cruise. The event will welcome spectators free of charge. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to take part in the show by contributing a $20 entry fee per vehicle, with every dollar earmarked for the betterment of pets’ lives. A rain date has been set for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Free Shred Days

Sept. 23, Oct. 14: bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free Shred Days at local offices. Events will be held from 9 to 11:00 a.m. (on until the truck is full) on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the 241 Northampton St., Easthampton office; and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the 40 State St., Belchertown office. No appointment is necessary. Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and having them shredded safely and securely for free. A professional document-destruction company will be on site in the bank’s parking lot and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.

Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament

Sept. 26: The fifteenth annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. Tom Cosenzi, successful businessman and father of four, succumbed to brain cancer in 2009 at the early age of 52. His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured. It was his wish that his family and friends continue to raise money for neuro-oncology research so the burden of cancer can be eliminated for patients and their families. In his memory, the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament was formed. All money raised will go directly to benefit the work of Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers in the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in search for a cure. The tournament has raised more than $1,458,135 in its 14-year history. Volkswagen of America has has signed on as the event’s 2023 presenting sponsor. Visit www.tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com for registration, sponsorship opportunities, and more information. Questions may be directed to (413) 341-1917 or [email protected].

‘Transforming Stress’

Oct. 11: Berkshire-based stress expert Julie Haagenson will lead a virtual Dulye Leadership Experience wellness workshop called “Transforming Stress: An Interactive Workshop for Improving Your Well-being and Mental Fitness.” This one-hour, interactive session, which begins at 5:15 p.m., will deliver valuable insights into the physiological and psychological aspects of stress. Haagenson has more than two decades of experience as a counselor, facilitator, educator, consultant, and coach. As the founder of New Pathways Coaching & Consulting, she will provide tools and strategies to increase well-being and improve performance. Through the underwriting of the Dulye & Co. management consultancy, there is no fee to attend. Advance registration is required. To ensure an intimate and interactive learning experience, only 45 spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.dle.dulye.com/upcoming-events to reserve a virtual seat.

Dragon Boat Festival

Oct. 14: A new date for the ninth annual Dragon Boat Festival has been set. The event will feature dragon-boat races, food trucks, and Asian-themed entertainment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Riverfront Park, 121 West St., Springfield. The festival was originally scheduled for July 29 but postponed due to unsafe water conditions resulting from recent flooding. Admission to the festival is free for spectators. Twenty-four teams from throughout New England are registered to participate in this year’s dragon-boat races. Community teams include Behavioral Health Network, CRRC-MA, as well as the defending champions, Springfield Pharmacy First Responders. With the new date set, registration will be reopened at www.pvriverfront.org for additional teams to sign up to race on Oct. 14. The Springfield Dragon Boat Festival, which has been hosted by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) since 2013, attracts hundreds of participants and spectators to the banks of the Connecticut River for a day of competition, festivity, and community support. The festival is an important fundraiser in support of breast-cancer survivors and community programming at the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club. Free parking is available nearby at 77 West St. or along Avocado Street and on property abutting and behind the new Starbucks store adjacent to the Riverfront Club. The festival can also be reached by the Connecticut Riverwalk Bikeway. More information can be found at www.pvriverfront.org or by calling (413) 736-1322.

Healthcare Heroes

Oct. 26: BusinessWest and the Healthcare News will honor nine individuals as 2023 Healthcare Heroes at a celebration dinner at Marriott Springfield Downtown. The Healthcare Heroes class of 2023 will be announced and profiled in the Sept. 18 issue of BusinessWest. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets cost $90 per person, and reserved tables of 10 are available. Current event sponsors include presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England, and partner sponsors Holyoke Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation and the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst. Congratulatory advertisements and additional event sponsorships are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600 or visit businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.