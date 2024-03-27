Women’s Leadership Conference

April 4: Bay Path University announced that real-estate legend, investor, best-selling author, entrepreneur, producer, and Shark Tank shark Barbara Corcoran will be the keynote speaker at the 27th Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC), taking place at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. The WLC will also feature lunchtime speaker Amy Purdy, a three-time Paralympic medalist in snowboarding for Team USA. This year’s conference will also feature breakout sessions led by business experts and authors, including Yvonne Camus, the former COO of SPINCO, Canada’s largest indoor cycling brand and the only female to outperform the Navy Seals in the multi-terrain adventure race known as Eco-Challenge. In addition, the WLC will welcome Sylvia Baffour, an author, podcast host, and emotional-intelligence coach recently ranked by HubSpot among the top 15 female motivational speakers. For further information on the 2024 conference, sponsorship information, and ticket sales, visit baypath.edu/wlc.

Margarita Madness

April 4: The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will host its largest event of the year, Margarita Madness, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Interskate 91 at the Hampshire Mall. Attendees will network and enjoy an evening of tasty margaritas and vote for this year’s fan favorite. Local restaurants showcase their culinary skills, and dozens of raffle prizes are donated by Amherst Area Chamber members. The event’s presenting sponsor is TommyCar Auto Group, and the supporting sponsor is Hampshire Mall. The cost is $35 pre-registered or $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s Emergency Department. Visit business.amherstarea.com/events/details/2024-margarita-madness-24121 to purchase tickets.

Difference Makers

April 10: The 16th annual Difference Makers Gala will be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Since 2009, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through this recognition program. The 2024 Difference Makers — profiled in the Feb. 19 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com — are Matt Bannister, senior vice president, Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, PeoplesBank; Delcie Bean, CEO, Paragus Strategic I.T.; Linda Dunlavy, executive director, Franklin Regional Council of Governments; Dr. Fred and Mary Kay Kadushin, co-founders, Feed the Kids; Scott Keiter, CEO, Keiter; the staff of Rock 102; Shannon Rudder, president and CEO, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services; and Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players. Tickets cost $95 each, with reserved tables of 10-12 available and available now through March 29. Partner sponsors for the 2024 Difference Makers include Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C., Keiter, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, the Royal Law Firm, and TommyCar Auto Group. Supporting sponsors include the Springfield Thunderbirds and Westfield Bank. For more event details and to reserve tickets, visit businesswest.com/difference-makers/difference-makers-tickets.

Common Threads

April 11: Common Threads, the signature event of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts (DFSWM), will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Common Threads will feature networking, a sit-down dinner, and a silent auction leading into a program that will highlight multiple local women who have made significant strides toward financial stability and personal goals. Award-winning weeknight evening anchor Ciara Speller of WWLP 22News will be the emcee for the event. LaTonia Monroe Naylor, school committee representative, small-business entrepreneur, gunshot survivor, author, nonprofit founder, wife, and mother, will serve as the keynote speaker. During the event, Sarai Arroyo of West Springfield Public Schools and a student at Holyoke Community College will be given the Distinguished Alumna Award, Tammy Hickey will be honored as Volunteer of the Year, and Jessica Dupont of Alliant Health Plans, a DFSWM past board president, will be recognized as an Outstanding Contributor. All proceeds support DFSWM’s mission to provide women and non-binary people in the community with the tools and network of support to achieve financial independence. Local programs include the Foot in the Door workforce-readiness program, the Margaret Fitzgerald Mentorship Program, the Professional Women’s Group, a digital-literacy program, and the suiting program. The event will feature opportunities to donate to the work of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Tickets, which cost $75 each, are available until April 1 at www.dfswm.org.

Get Hired Job Fair

April 17: Holyoke Mall will host its spring job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on the lower level near Macy’s. The Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for Western Mass. employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, looking for candidates at all skill levels. The event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers that have already signed up to staff a table include Baystate Health, PeoplesBank, Holyoke Community College, YMCA Greater Springfield, and more. Last year, the September job fair drew more than 40 employers, representing more than 10 industries, and nearly 400 candidates. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Jim Geraghty, advertising representative for Holyoke Mall, at (617) 840-2998 or [email protected].

YWCA Golf Tournament

May 6: The YWCA of Western Massachusetts Golf Tournament will be held at Springfield Country Club, with registration now open online at ywworks.org. Proceeds of the charity golf tournament will support the Children Who Witness Violence program, which offers therapy for children who have witnessed or experienced abuse and violence. The Healthy and Empowering Relationship Education program of the YWCA, which helps Springfield middle- and high-schoolers learn about healthy relationships and friendships, will also benefit from proceeds raised at the tournament. Cost per golfer to participate in the tournament is $155, which includes golf, cart, lunch, dinner, and a quarter-zip jacket. There will be a raffle and cash bar at the country club. Individuals or organizations interested in registering or sponsoring the event can visit ywworks.org.

Hooplandia

June 21-23: Registration is now open for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, at www.hooplandia.com. The three-day event includes levels of play for all ages and divisions. Hooplandia launched in 2023. Taking place in the heart of Greater Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, the event is hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in West Springfield and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Most games will be played on the ESE grounds, with special games held at the Hall of Fame. Seventy-five basketball courts will be set up to accommodate more than 650 games played by approximately 2,100 participants of all ages. Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. The diverse divisions include young girls, boys, women, men, high-school-level, college-level, OGs, veterans, and more. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range according to age, and children in the under-8 category are free of charge. Hooplandia will once again partner with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region as its designated philanthropic partner, providing $10 from every paid team registration to support the mission and programs of the clubs. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For inquiries, email [email protected].