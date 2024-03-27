Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Healthy Support for a Good Cause

The annual 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, held on March 5-6, raised $289,355 in support of Baystate Children’s Hospital. Throughout the two-day event, WMAS personalities spearheaded fundraising efforts, rallying listeners and supporters to contribute to the cause and make a difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges.

Empowerment and Inspiration

Springfield Technical Community College capped off its celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 29 with an inspiring talk by Ilyasah Shabazz, an award-winning author, educator, and producer, and daughter of the late activists Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. She spoke about historical injustices and offered a message of empowerment and social change. She also shared engaging personal stories about her parents and addressed larger themes of social justice, love, and human rights.

Positive Steps in Mental Health

During his Feb. 27 tour of the newly renovated adolescent unit at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal called this age group a population that can be treated successfully, and the recently reopened unit “clearly a step in the right direction.” He was joined on the tour by Holyoke City Councilor Juan Anderson-Burgos and some of the psychiatric hospital’s executives.