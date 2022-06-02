Air Canada Restores Flights Between Bradley and Toronto 

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the return of Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, at Bradley International Airport. The airline restored its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Air Canada to Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the CAA. “Air Canada’s long-standing partnership with our airport has been and continues to be key to our route network. The airline not only facilitates seamless connectivity between our regions, but it also offers a convenient gateway to the rest of the world via its Toronto-Pearson hub. As we celebrate Air Canada’s return, we look forward to once again offering our passengers an easy way to access Canada and beyond.”

The airline has returned to Bradley International Airport after a two-year absence due to the international travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Air Canada flights operated at the airport in the spring of 2020.

“Connecticut is an extremely popular destination, appealing to Canadians and global customers alike who enjoy the leisure activities, recreation, arts and culture, tourism and hospitality the state is renowned for,” said Lisa Pierce, vice president, Canada & USA Sales for Air Canada. “With customer interest in travel resuming post pandemic, we are thrilled to launch our services connecting Bradley International Airport to our Toronto hub. In addition to enabling Canadians and global visitors to come visit Connecticut, our flights also make it especially convenient for area residents to visit and enjoy everything Canada has to offer, or to connect internationally beyond.”

The newly launched service will utilize a 50-seat CRJ200 aircraft. It will operate daily and year-round, departing Bradley at 12:45 p.m. and arriving in Toronto at 2:07 p.m.; flights leave Toronto at 11 a.m. and arrive at Bradley at 12:14 p.m.

The resumption of the service was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a festive send-off at the gate on Wednesday.

Passengers interested in booking a flight should visit www.AirCanada.com.