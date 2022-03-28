Alissa Fuller Joins Florence Bank as Assistant VP, Compliance and CRA Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank is announced that Alissa Fuller joined the bank as assistant vice president, Compliance and CRA manager. She has more than 20 years of experience in retail banking, consumer lending, and compliance.

Prior to joining Florence Bank, she was a compliance specialist at a local community bank. Her duties included ensuring that the organization’s operations complied with relevant laws, regulations, and policies.

In her new role at Florence Bank, Fuller’s primary responsibilities will include the oversight of programs to ensure compliance with all federal and state laws that govern the bank’s operations. In addition, she will play a vital role in the encouragement and development of the bank’s Community Reinvestment efforts.

“I am excited to join the Florence Bank team,” she said. “It is known for its strong culture of caring for employees and the community. The opportunity to join and contribute to such a dynamic team is an honor.”

Fuller graduated from the New England College of Business and Finance in 2016 with an associate degree in business administration with a concentration in management.

“Alissa is an incredibly valuable addition to the Florence Bank team,” President and CEO Kevin Day said. “Her expertise in compliance and community reinvestment will serve as an excellent resource for us in those critically important areas.”