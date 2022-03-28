The Marketplace Opens New Great Barrington Location

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Marketplace, known for its menu of specialty foods, will celebrate the grand opening of the Marketplace Specialty Food Shop, its newest location at 265 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, April 1-3.

Led by chefs David Renner, Kevin Schmitz, Douglas Luf, and Christopher Brooks, the Marketplace offers a variety of choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including a large section of prepared foods such as entrees, sides, soups, and chili. With a fully staffed pastry department, the Marketplace offers cookies, brownies, pies, custards, and cake as well as special-day custom cakes. The specialty shop also features artisan cheese. The full menu, specialty food offerings, catering options, and cafes can be found at marketplacekitchen.com.

“We are excited to offer familiar and beloved savory and sweet items as well as prepared foods that will be new to those familiar with our offerings,” Renner said. “We’re looking forward to greeting our regular customers and meeting new ones in our newly remodeled location.”

Luf added that “food is our passion. The best food starts from scratch, which is what our 20 talented chefs prepare every day for our customers using many local ingredients. Our goal is to be the community’s everyday source for takeout food and your first thought when you need catering for your special event. We love being a part of the community and are thrilled to continue our traditions in our new location.”

The 265 Stockbridge Road location is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.