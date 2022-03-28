CitySpace Launches Pay It Forward Program

EASTHAMPTON — CitySpace launched its application for Pay It Forward, a pilot program for artists who live in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties. The program provides free venue access to CitySpace’s Blue Room, a performance and incubator space located in Old Town Hall in Easthampton. Applicants may apply at cityspaceeasthampton.org/pif through Friday, April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

CitySpace’s introductory program, Pay it Forward, invites artists of all kinds for short-term residencies and venue access for public performances and events. In addition, artists will receive a $500 payment for a public performance or event hosted in the Blue Room. Further, recipients will have access to artist-tailored workshops, peer-learning cohorts, or one-on-one coaching to deepen their practice, build new skills and relationships, and explore new ideas.

Pay it Forward is open to all artists (musicians, performers, dancers, and multi-media, literary, and visual artists) who live in Hampden, Hampshire, or Franklin counties. Priority will be given to artists who identify as BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) and economically disadvantaged artists.

The Pay It Forward pilot is made possible by funding from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.