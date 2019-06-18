OMG’s Josh Kelly Takes Over as President of Roofing Alliance

AGAWAM — Josh Kelly, vice president of New Product Development and Innovation at OMG Roofing Products has been named the 2019-20 president of the Roofing Alliance (formerly the Roofing Industry Alliance for Progress).

Established in 1996 under the National Roofing Foundation, the Roofing Alliance is a not-for-profit group of roofing contractors, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and industry professionals working to shape, improve, and advance the roofing industry. Through its programs, the Roofing Alliance has committed more than $13 million to help preserve and advance the U.S. roofing industry, and more than $5.5 million for research, education, and technical programs and projects.

In his full-time position at OMG, Kelly is responsible for leading product innovation and managing OMG’s team of project managers, product engineers, and testing technicians. He has over 25 years of experience in the commercial roofing industry, and was instrumental in commercializing the RhinoBond induction welding system. He has held several positions at OMG, including marketing director, vice president of Marketing, and vice president/general manager.

In addition to being president of the Roofing Alliance, Kelly is a member of the Single Ply Roofing Industry and the National Roofing Contractors Assoc.