American International College to Hold Registration Rush on Jan. 8

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) is set to host a Registration Rush event for the spring 2024 semester on Monday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event offers a convenient opportunity for on-the-spot application review, registration, and financial-aid support.

Prospective and returning students are encouraged to attend the event being held at AIC’s Shea Memorial Library at 1000 State St. in Springfield. The college’s Admissions and Financial Aid teams will be on hand to assist with the application process, FAFSA submission, and class registration, all in one visit.

Those who complete the process during this one-stop experience will be eligible to join classes when AIC’s spring semester begins on Wednesday, Jan. 17. For additional information, contact AIC Admissions at (413) 205-2101 or [email protected].