American International College to Offer Certificate in Addiction Counseling

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will offer a certificate in Addiction Counseling beginning with the fall 2020 semester. Applications are being accepted for entry into this new program that can be completed in under two years.

The 29-credit undergraduate certificate program is designed for individuals interested in a career as a certified alcohol and drug counselor (CADC). This academic program has been approved by the Massachusetts Board of Substance Abuse Counselor Certification as meeting the 300 hours of required training and education needed to sit for the CADC certification examination in Massachusetts. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports projected employment opportunities for substance-abuse counselors will grow at a rate of 22% through 2028.

“There is a growing need for educated professionals in the addiction field to help others find recovery,” said Lina Racicot, AIC’s program director of Graduate Psychology. “We welcome professionals in the field as well as those with lived experience who want to make a difference in the lives of others.”

American International College is seeking to establish partnerships with local and regional agencies and organizations to offer the program to their employees with flexible modalities, including on-site instruction. These courses carry college credit that can be applied toward an associate or bachelor’s degree at AIC.

Registration is open for the first two courses that start the week of Aug. 24. “Introduction to the Behavioral Sciences for Human Services” and “Addiction and Substance-use Disorders” will be offered remotely during the fall semester with synchronous course meetings one night per week over Zoom during the scheduled class time, Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.