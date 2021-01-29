American International College to Offer Virtual Graduate Information Sessions

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Admissions office will offer virtual information sessions for prospective graduate-degree program applicants during February.

Information sessions provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with admissions counselors virtually to learn more about the admissions process, available programs, financial aid, and more.

In addition to general-information sessions, there will be two specialized sessions for advanced-degree programs in the School of Education (Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 11) and a session dedicated to the master of science in nursing program on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Interested participants are invited to visit www.aic.edu/visit/graduate-admissions-events for a complete list of dates, times, and to register.

To learn more about graduate-degree programs available at American International College, visit www.aic.edu or call (413) 205-3700.