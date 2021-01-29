Katherine Amato Named a Partner at Robinson Donovan, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C., a full-service law firm, announced it has named attorney Katherine Amato a partner in the firm.

“Kate has been with us for more than eight years and has demonstrated a keen understanding not only of the law, but also of the personal dynamics that impact each case,” said Partner Carla Newton. “She takes the time to get to know her clients so she can effectively help them navigate often complex legal and personal experiences.”

Amato focuses her practice on all aspects of family law, including divorce; custody; representing children, parents, and guardians in guardianship of minors proceedings; and appellate work. She received her law degree from Northeastern University School of Law after completing a bachelor’s degree at Springfield College. She was selected to the Massachusetts Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers in 2018-20, and is a member of the BusinessWest 40 Under Forty class of 2016.

“I’m thrilled to be taking the next step in my legal career, especially with such a well-respected firm as Robinson Donovan,” Amato said. “I have the deepest respect for my colleagues, who have also served as wonderful mentors. I look forward to growing my practice and having a deeper impact on the future of the firm and the work we do for our clients.”