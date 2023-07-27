American International College Welcomes Shefali Desai as Board of Trustees Member

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Shefali Desai as the newest member of its board of trustees.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the financial-services industry, including 22 years at MassMutual, Desai brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position on the AIC board. In her role as head of Worksite at MassMutual, she has been instrumental in driving the success of MassMutual’s Worksite business, offering voluntary benefit and executive group life solutions through employers to the mass market.

Before assuming her current position at the company, Desai served as the leader of the Strategy and Analytics team for MassMutual Workplace Solutions. Additionally, she has served as the Emerging Market sales manager of the MassMutual Retirement Services Sales Division.

A graduate of Babson College, Desai joined the Bucknell University Parents Board in 2022 and has been actively involved in a variety of initiatives, including new-student orientations, fostering diversity and inclusion efforts, and providing career-counseling support.

With her extensive background in the financial-services industry, Desai’s presence on the board of trustees aligns with AIC’s core mission of empowering students, fostering academic excellence, and driving innovation in higher education.