Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Welcomes Patrick Grego

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agriculture Ventures (BAV), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local agriculture and resilient food systems in the Berkshire-Taconic region, announced the appointment of Patrick Grego as its full-time Communications and Development associate.

Grego comes to BAV with a background in nonprofit communications. After moving from Brooklyn, N.Y. to Hudson, N.Y. in 2021, he served as a Communications coordinator at Time & Space Limited, a community arts center in Hudson, and later as Communications assistant at the Olana Partnership.

Grego has a passion for storytelling. His writing has been published in several regional newspapers, including the Times Union and Chronogram’s River Newsroom. He recently won the New York Newspaper Publishers Assoc. award for distinguished feature writing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Berkshire Agricultural Ventures team,” said Rebecca Busansky, executive director of BAV. “We are excited to work with him to help share the stories of our farmers and amplify our work in the food system. His enthusiasm provides great promise in advancing our work to create a thriving local food economy.”

Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has been a driving force in the Berkshire region, providing farmers and food producers with vital resources, technical assistance, and financing opportunities. The addition of Grego to the team will further strengthen the organization’s ability to engage the community, expand its network, and advance its mission of creating a resilient and sustainable food system for all people.

“I am honored to join Berkshire Agricultural Ventures and contribute to their impactful work in sustainable agriculture,” Grego said. “I believe that supporting local farmers and promoting environmentally friendly practices is crucial for the health of our community and our climate. I am excited to help raise awareness and foster connections that drive positive change.”