Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce Elects New Executive Director

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced that its executive committee has concluded its search for the chamber’s new executive director and selected Jacob Robinson, who brings more than 15 years of experience in building coalitions, fostering partnerships, and promoting business-driven leadership for sustainable impact.

In his most recent role as the West Roxbury Main Streets program director, Robinson concentrated on local economic development, offering technical assistance to small businesses, facilitating pandemic recovery efforts, leading community events, and championing inclusive commercial planning efforts. His commitment has extended to serving on municipal planning committees and nonprofit boards and contributing to Belchertown’s Climate Resilience and Sustainable Growth Plan.

His past work includes building regional and national networks of business leaders working together to develop and share best practices in energy management and strategy. He is also a skilled researcher and educator on the topics of corporate environmental, social, and governance leadership. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Indiana University and lives in Belchertown.

“I am honored to step into the role of executive director at the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce and eager to contribute to the community in this new capacity aimed at maintaining our region as a vibrant place to live, work, and build prosperous businesses,” Robinson said. “By leveraging the strengths of the Amherst area’s diverse business mix, I’m excited to lead the chamber’s mission and collaborative efforts to address immediate small-business needs, while enhancing a thriving and sustainable local economy that truly works for everyone. I’m looking forward to working closely with the chamber’s board leadership, our members, and the broader community to ensure we all flourish here in this incredible part of Western Massachusetts.”

Heidi Flanders, chamber board president, added that “the mission of the executive committee was to find a candidate that could continue the incredible work the chamber has been providing to the business community, while seeking a candidate who was rooted in the Amherst area. The board is excited about Jacob’s proven track record in working with business communities and governments and happy that he resides within our Amherst area. We feel his commitment to Belchertown will carry over to all the towns we serve to foster our continued growth. We look forward to seeing what new innovative, collaborative, sustainable, and inclusive ideas he will bring to our area.”