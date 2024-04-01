BusinessTalk with Delcie Bean, owner of Paragus Strategic I.T.

When BusinessWest celebrates its Difference Makers class of 2024 on April 10, one of the honorees will be Delcie Bean, who has been a fixture in the region’s IT space for the past two decades — and has begun to grow the footprint and reach of his company, Paragus Strategic I.T., well outside it. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Bean about that growth plan, how to build and retain an IT workforce, why he transitioned Paragus to a 100% employee-owned model, and the excititing changes ahead in the high-tech world, from VR and automation to AI, and how that will impact businesses of all kinds. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.