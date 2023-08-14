Antoine Harrison Appointed Vice President of Information Technology at GCC

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College’s Information Technology team has new leadership with the addition of Antoine Harrison as vice president of Information Technology. Harrison brings more than 25 years of experience in information technology to the campus, including more than 14 years leading IT efforts within education.

Harrison joins GCC at a critical time. Numerous large projects are either underway or will soon be at the college to improve student and employee experience, including implementation of GCC’s first-ever CRM, upgrading the college’s enterprise systems, strengthenGreenfield Community Collegeing GCC’s cyber network security, and instituting an identity-management system.

“A love for learning, a passion for innovation, and a commitment to integrity are the foundation for why I chose Greenfield Community College. GCC displays the qualities of an institution I have been looking for,” Harrison said. “I learned from some of the most innovative people in the industry that higher education should be founded upon a continuous pursuit of knowledge, innovative thinking that exceeds conventional boundaries, and a desire to be the best at being better.”

Harrison came most recently from Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he served as the institution’s deputy chief information officer. While there, he led critical technology areas and provided key guidance to senior leadership on enterprise applications, data-analytics infrastructure, integrations, business intelligence, web development, and project management.

Previously, Harrison has also contributed to infrastructure and technology projects in a variety of disciplines, including higher education, K-12 education, government, and private industry.

Harrison has also been recognized nationally for his innovative work, including being featured in industry magazine Toggle as one of the country’s top innovative CIOs.

“We are so grateful to have Antoine join our GCC team,” President Michelle Schutt said. “With his experience and creativity, we are confident that Antoine will continue to bring GCC into the digital future.”