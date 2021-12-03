Bacon Wilson Welcomes Tyler Humphrey, Viktoriia Protsyk, Troy Tanzer to Team

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Tyler Humphrey, Viktoriia Protsyk, and Troy Tanzer have joined the firm as associate attorneys.

Bacon Wilson’s managing partner, Kenneth Albano, welcomed the new associates, noting that “attorney Tyler Humphrey joins us with significant experience in business and finance, while attorneys Viktoriia Protsyk and Troy Tanzer have both been working with the firm as law clerks for some time. Tyler’s professional experience in the Boston area and Viktoriia and Troy’s familiarity with the firm from their time as clerks make all three of them important and very welcome additions to our team of exceptional lawyers here at Bacon Wilson.”

Humphrey is a member of Bacon Wilson’s business, corporate, and finance team. He has significant experience in business matters, including real-estate transactions, business formations, and dispute resolution. He has been practicing law for seven years, having earned his juris doctor degree cum laude from Suffolk University Law School in 2015, and a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State College in 2012. He was named to the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list for 2021-22 in the area of banking and finance law.

Protsyk is a member of Bacon Wilson’s estate planning and probate team. She is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, and will sit for the Florida bar exam in February 2022. Fluent in both Russian and Ukrainian, she received her juris doctor degree cum laude in 2021 from Western New England University School of Law, and earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from Central Connecticut State University in 2018.

Tanzer is a member of Bacon Wilson’s land use, zoning, and development team. He earned his juris doctor degree in 2021 from Western New England University (WNE) School of Law, having also earned an MBA the same year from WNE. He received his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from WNE in 2017. He volunteers his time to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic in Springfield, providing assistance with tax-return preparation and electronic filing. He works primarily from Bacon Wilson’s Amherst location.