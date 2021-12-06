Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 91: December 6, 2021

George Interviews Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary. The two talk about that this new business venture, the state of the cannabis industry in Western Mass., and its prospects for continued growth.  It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

 

