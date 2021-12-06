BusinessTalk with Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary
Episode 91: December 6, 2021
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary. The two talk about that this new business venture, the state of the cannabis industry in Western Mass., and its prospects for continued growth. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.