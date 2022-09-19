bankESB Donates $5,000 to Behavioral Health Network Staff Excellence Fund

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently made a $5,000 donation to Behavioral Health Network Inc. toward the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund to support the career and professional development of the organization’s workforce.

BHN is a regional provider of comprehensive behavioral-health services for adults, children, and families whose mission is to help individuals, families, and communities improve the quality of life for those with behavioral and developmental challenges. BHN serves more than 35,000 individuals annually at 40 locations across Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, Suffolk, and Berkshire counties, and employs over 2,300 people. The Staff Excellence Fund will provide support for scholarship funds and forgivable loans for staff to further their education at local colleges, along with licensure support.

“We are very thankful for the gift from bankESB,” BHN President and CEO Steve Winn said. “Their generous donation will support the professional development of our essential workforce, ensuring BHN’s commitment to providing high-quality behavioral-health services to the Western Massachusetts community.”

The donation was made as part of the bank’s charitable giving program, the Giving Tree, which reflects the roots the bank has in its communities, its commitment to making a real difference in the neighborhoods it serves, and the belief that everyone’s quality of life is enhanced by working together to solve communities’ biggest problems.

“We’re proud to support the hardworking staff of Behavioral Health Network,” said Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB. “Providing these staff members with more resources to unlock their full professional potential will not only benefit themselves, but the populations they serve and our community as a whole as well.”