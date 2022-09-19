Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Square One President and CEO Dawn DiStefano

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 129: September 19, 2022

George Interviews Square One President and CEO Dawn DiStefano

The challenges facing this region’s nonprofits — and cookies. Those are two of the many subjects that BusinessWest editor George O’Brien and Square One President and CEO Dawn DiStefano discuss on the next installment of the BusinessTalk podcast. There are many challenges confronting nonprofits, obviously, from finding talented help to fundraising. Which brings us to … cookies — the focal point of the agency’s new fundraiser, set for this fall. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest  and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

