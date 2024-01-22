bankESB Donates $50,000 to United Way

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB and its employees recently donated $50,000 to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region.

Employees pledged nearly $23,000 of their own funds in the bank’s United Way workplace campaign. Combined with the bank’s dollar-for-dollar match and additional corporate contribution, the campaign total of $50,000 will be donated to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region. The campaign lets employees donate and direct funds, advocating for causes that are most important to them.

As a longtime contributor, the bank and its employees have donated more than $690,000 to United Way organizations in Western Mass. over the last 12 years. The United Way is a volunteer-driven organization that serves residents through its own programs and services as well as those of its partner agencies. The organization works to advance the common good by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, financial stability, health, and basic needs.

“bankESB and our employees are proud to support the United Way in its mission to unlock the full potential of our friends, neighbors, and communities in need throughout Western Massachusetts,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said.