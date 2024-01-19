PeoplesBank Announces $1.6 Million in 2023 Donations to Local Causes

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced its final total for 2023 philanthropic grants to area nonprofits and causes was $1.6 million, for a cumulative total of $14 million over the past decade.

“Community support, whether it be financial support or volunteer efforts from our associates, is in our DNA and is a large part of both the mission of the bank and a competitive differentiator for us, both in serving our customers and communities and also in attracting and retaining associates who want to be part of an organization with such a commitment,” explained Brian Canina, president and COO of PeoplesBank. “We are a mutual bank, chartered to serve our customers and the communities they live in. As a mutual bank, we do not have stockholders who would divert profits. Therefore, we are able to significantly support nonprofits and other community causes.”

Canina added that, as a large regional employer whose values include community service, PeoplesBank is able to increase its support to the community and social-service organizations through volunteerism. “We have a lot of talent in our organization, and because of that, we have a significant presence on area nonprofit boards of directors. We also look for opportunities to roll up our sleeves and serve, and we spend thousands of hours each year doing that.”

The $1.6 million was donated to more than 550 area nonprofits, making the average grant just under $3,000. With a philosophy of giving a little to a lot of groups, PeoplesBank is able to support a wide variety of causes, although most are within the bank’s funding focus areas of housing, food insecurity, literacy, economic development, and social services.

More information on PeoplesBank corporate responsibility and how to apply for a donation, including a link to the 2024 grant application, can be found at www.bankatpeoples.com/community.