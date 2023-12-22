bankESB Promotes Jessica West to Assistant Vice President, Branch Officer

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Jessica West to assistant vice president, branch officer of its 36 Main St., Easthampton office.

West has 31 years of banking experience. She was previously assistant vice president, branch manager in Amherst. Before that, she was branch manager at the Northampton Street, Easthampton office, and before that, assistant branch manager at the Belchertown office. She started at bankESB in 2002 as senior teller in Belchertown.

West earned an associate degree in mechanical technologies from Springfield Technical Community College. She has been actively involved with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst and Craig’s Doors, helping prepare free community breakfasts every week. She also volunteers at the Amherst Survival Center. She is currently a board member of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.