bankESB promotes Stephanie Vincelette, Erica Gomes

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Stephanie Vincelette to assistant vice president, Human Resources Operations, and Erica Gomes to assistant vice president, Customer Care.

Vincelette has 11 years of banking experience. She was previously Human Resources Operations officer and, before that, Payroll manager, and began her career in banking as a Payroll specialist. Before joining bankESB in 2012, she had five years of previous payroll and human-resources experience. With this promotion, she will continue to oversee payroll operations; will now oversee benefits operations; and will expand her responsibilities in salary administration, compensation planning, and policy management.

Vincelette has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. She holds a senior professional human resources certification.

Gomes has 24 years of banking experience. She joined the Hometown Financial Group family of banks at bankHometown in 2013 as branch manager of the Killingly, Conn. office after spending more than 14 years in retail banking with Citizens Bank. She was promoted to Customer Care officer at Hometown Financial’s bankESB in 2016. In her new role, she will manage the Customer Care call center.

Gomes completed coursework in accounting at the Community College of Rhode Island. She has been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Junior Achievement, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and local homeless shelters, and previously served as treasurer of the Killingly Business Assoc.