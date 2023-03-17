bankESB to Host Two Free Shred Days

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free shred days at local offices. The events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates and locations: Saturday, April 15, bankESB, 241 Northampton St., Easthampton; and Saturday, May 13, Home Depot parking lot, 350 Russell St., Hadley. No appointment is necessary.

Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and shredding them safely and securely for free. Valley Green Shredding, a professional document-destruction company, will be on site and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.