UMassFive Collecting Personal-care Items for Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — During the month of March, the Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield Mercy Medical Center branches of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union are holding a personal-care-items drive to benefit the pantries of the Amherst Survival Center, the Northampton Survival Center, and the Gray House. Items collected will be provided, for free, to neighbors in need.

“We know that many families face tough budgetary choices between the basic need for food and affording basic personal-care necessities,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach manager at UMassFive. “Our goal in supporting the personal-care pantries of these organizations is to help ensure our neighbors don’t have to make those impossible choices.”

UMassFive welcomes the community to drop off donations of unopened shampoo and conditioner, shaving supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, baby diapers, menstrual products, bed and bladder pads, and adult incontinence briefs through March 31. Items can be full-, travel-, or complimentary-hospitality-sized, and may be dropped off at 200 Westgate Center Dr., Hadley; 225 King St., Northampton; or 233 Carew St. (Rehabilitation Building Room 110), Springfield.