Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Can, Alphonso

a/k/a Can, Thoai Thanh

28 Pemaquid St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/10/2020

Caputo, Michael J.

72 Mobile Home Way

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2020

Haley, Christine L.

16 Demond Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/12/2020

Hill, Tyler S.

128 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/11/2020

Neal, Linda J

52 Seminole Dr.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2020

Ocasio, Theresa J.

123 Cross Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/12/2020

Runyon, Stephanie M.

9 Hanward Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/01/2020

Santiago, Melissa C.

a/k/a Rivera, Melissa

46 Hampden St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/05/2020