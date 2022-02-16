Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Allen, Theresa Marie
45 Kane St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 11
Date: 01/14/2022
Alshuwaykh, Ahmed
60 Devens St., Apt. 4
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021
Bay Counseling Associates
Shea, Peter M.
Shea, Jennifer L.
42 Manor Court
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2021
Biancomano, Andrew
15 Elwood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/05/2022
Gomez, Miguel A.
9 Owens Place
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021
Haverty, Scot D.
PO Box 266
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/12/2022
Johnson, Jeffrey Allan
303 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/13/2022
Keyes, Aaron
11 Lyman Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2022
Kulakowski, Sandra Eva
150 Pinedale Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2022
Labrie, Caitlin J.
341 North St.
Windsor, MA 01270
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021
Leask, Kimberly A.
131 Alfred Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/08/2022
Lewicki, Jane A.
45 Beacon Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2022
Pajak, Sharon A.
185 Windsor St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/12/2022
Pennell, Jonathan L.
a/k/a Shears-Pennell, Jonathan Luke
139 Main St.
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021
Valentin, Josue
113 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021
Vazquez, Andres
735 Memorial Dr. Unit 115
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/13/2022