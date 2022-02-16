Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allen, Theresa Marie
45 Kane St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 11
Date: 01/14/2022

Alshuwaykh, Ahmed
60 Devens St., Apt. 4
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021

Bay Counseling Associates
Shea, Peter M.
Shea, Jennifer L.
42 Manor Court
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2021

Biancomano, Andrew
15 Elwood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/05/2022

Gomez, Miguel A.
9 Owens Place
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021

Haverty, Scot D.
PO Box 266
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/12/2022

Johnson, Jeffrey Allan
303 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/13/2022

Keyes, Aaron
11 Lyman Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2022

Kulakowski, Sandra Eva
150 Pinedale Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2022

Labrie, Caitlin J.
341 North St.
Windsor, MA 01270
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021

Leask, Kimberly A.
131 Alfred Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/08/2022

Lewicki, Jane A.
45 Beacon Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2022

Pajak, Sharon A.
185 Windsor St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/12/2022

Pennell, Jonathan L.
a/k/a Shears-Pennell, Jonathan Luke
139 Main St.
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021

Valentin, Josue
113 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2021

Vazquez, Andres
735 Memorial Dr. Unit 115
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/13/2022

