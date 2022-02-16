Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allen, Theresa Marie

45 Kane St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 11

Date: 01/14/2022

Alshuwaykh, Ahmed

60 Devens St., Apt. 4

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2021

Bay Counseling Associates

Shea, Peter M.

Shea, Jennifer L.

42 Manor Court

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/30/2021

Biancomano, Andrew

15 Elwood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/05/2022

Gomez, Miguel A.

9 Owens Place

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2021

Haverty, Scot D.

PO Box 266

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/12/2022

Johnson, Jeffrey Allan

303 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/13/2022

Keyes, Aaron

11 Lyman Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/12/2022

Kulakowski, Sandra Eva

150 Pinedale Ave.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/12/2022

Labrie, Caitlin J.

341 North St.

Windsor, MA 01270

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2021

Leask, Kimberly A.

131 Alfred Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/08/2022

Lewicki, Jane A.

45 Beacon Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/06/2022

Pajak, Sharon A.

185 Windsor St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/12/2022

Pennell, Jonathan L.

a/k/a Shears-Pennell, Jonathan Luke

139 Main St.

Cheshire, MA 01225

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2021

Valentin, Josue

113 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2021

Vazquez, Andres

735 Memorial Dr. Unit 115

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/13/2022