Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 117

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

AllyKev LLC
105 North Main St.
Allison Molongoski, Kevin Molongoski, Linda Molongoski

Deerfield River Liquors
62 Purple Meadow Road
Melissa Winters

Whitney Hill at the Gables
178 Old Vernon Road
Dale Whitney

NORTHAMPTON

Auto Plus
125 Carlon Dr.
Jonathan Lastowski

Brightworks Inc.
15 Higgins Way
Douglas McCarroll

Cancer Connection Thrift Shop
375 South St.
Christine Quinn

Carrie Ferguson Music
68 Cherry St.
Carrie Ferguson

Chameleons Hair Salon
2 Conz St., Unit 64
Kathleen Molongoski

Champagne Conference & Consultation
418 Ryan Road
Tina Champagne

Computer First Aid
209 Main St.
Cian Dowling

Context Capital Asset Management LLC
123 South St., #2
Melissa Frydlo

Cyclepottery
42 Maple St.
Kathryn Kothe Roszko

Filos Greek Taverna
279 Main St.
Konstantinos Sierros

Haven Body Arts
108 Main St.
Penelope Silverstein

The Houle School
251 Pleasant St., Apt. 7A
Erika Houle

Ken Hobbs Design Build
95 South St., Apt 2R
Kenneth Hobbs

Maple Street Architects
39 Revell Ave.
Peter Stevens

Northampton Athletic Club
306 King St.
Perry Messer, Judy Messer

Northampton Tire and Auto Service
182 King St.
Kurt Zimmerman

Northeast Painting Associates Inc.
881 North King St.
Christopher Hellyar

Richard Huntley & Sons
254 Easthampton Road
Richard Huntley

Sitelab Architecture & Design
35 Maynard Road
Caryn Brause

Sutter Meats LLC
65 King St.
Terence Ragasa

TommyCar Auto Group
347 King St.
Carla Cosenzi Zayac

Toward Harmony Tai Chi & Qigong
16 Center St., Suite 527
Charles Ryan

SOUTHWICK

Beauty and the Brow
627 College Highway, Suite 5
Kelly Miller

Thairapy with Amber Laborde
320 College Highway
Amber Laborde

WESTFIELD

A & B Gets It Clean
10 Hampden St.
Brandon Callahan

Ashley Papineau LICSW
1029 North Road
Ashley Papineau

Atlantic Trade Winds
405 Northwest Road
Wendy Diltz

BB Odd Jobs
53 Moseley Ave.
Rickey Beckett Jr.

Cusson Remodeling
64 Yeoman Ave.
Christopher Cusson

HES Hedges Electrical Service
1181 Russell Road
Chad Hedges

IK Ceramik Tiles
289 Buck Pond Road
Igor Kuzin

Lana’s Flowers
143 Llewellyn Dr.
Svetlana Ryabchukova

Local Lawns
32 South St.
Joshua Velez

Simon Sez Pets
35 Schumann Dr.
Richard Simons

SRW Court Reporting
132 Wild Flower Circle
Sharon Waskiewicz

Westfield Animal Shelter HEROES
5 Lathrop Ave.
Hearts to Pawz Project

Yellow Wood Coaching
8A Pumpkin Lane
Daniel Persuitte

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield
268 Park St.
Randy Rindels

Atlas Technical Consultants LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
Michael Chadwick

Beacon ABA Services
59 Interstate Dr.
Robert LittleonJr.

BK Builders
59 Norman St.
Brian Kolodziej

Christian D. Smith LICSW
141Westwood Dr.
Christian Smith

Dean Moke America of West Springfield
874 Memorial Ave.
Randy Rindels

Doty Riverdale LP
143 Doty Circle

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis