Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
AllyKev LLC
105 North Main St.
Allison Molongoski, Kevin Molongoski, Linda Molongoski
Deerfield River Liquors
62 Purple Meadow Road
Melissa Winters
Whitney Hill at the Gables
178 Old Vernon Road
Dale Whitney
NORTHAMPTON
Auto Plus
125 Carlon Dr.
Jonathan Lastowski
Brightworks Inc.
15 Higgins Way
Douglas McCarroll
Cancer Connection Thrift Shop
375 South St.
Christine Quinn
Carrie Ferguson Music
68 Cherry St.
Carrie Ferguson
Chameleons Hair Salon
2 Conz St., Unit 64
Kathleen Molongoski
Champagne Conference & Consultation
418 Ryan Road
Tina Champagne
Computer First Aid
209 Main St.
Cian Dowling
Context Capital Asset Management LLC
123 South St., #2
Melissa Frydlo
Cyclepottery
42 Maple St.
Kathryn Kothe Roszko
Filos Greek Taverna
279 Main St.
Konstantinos Sierros
Haven Body Arts
108 Main St.
Penelope Silverstein
The Houle School
251 Pleasant St., Apt. 7A
Erika Houle
Ken Hobbs Design Build
95 South St., Apt 2R
Kenneth Hobbs
Maple Street Architects
39 Revell Ave.
Peter Stevens
Northampton Athletic Club
306 King St.
Perry Messer, Judy Messer
Northampton Tire and Auto Service
182 King St.
Kurt Zimmerman
Northeast Painting Associates Inc.
881 North King St.
Christopher Hellyar
Richard Huntley & Sons
254 Easthampton Road
Richard Huntley
Sitelab Architecture & Design
35 Maynard Road
Caryn Brause
Sutter Meats LLC
65 King St.
Terence Ragasa
TommyCar Auto Group
347 King St.
Carla Cosenzi Zayac
Toward Harmony Tai Chi & Qigong
16 Center St., Suite 527
Charles Ryan
SOUTHWICK
Beauty and the Brow
627 College Highway, Suite 5
Kelly Miller
Thairapy with Amber Laborde
320 College Highway
Amber Laborde
WESTFIELD
A & B Gets It Clean
10 Hampden St.
Brandon Callahan
Ashley Papineau LICSW
1029 North Road
Ashley Papineau
Atlantic Trade Winds
405 Northwest Road
Wendy Diltz
BB Odd Jobs
53 Moseley Ave.
Rickey Beckett Jr.
Cusson Remodeling
64 Yeoman Ave.
Christopher Cusson
HES Hedges Electrical Service
1181 Russell Road
Chad Hedges
IK Ceramik Tiles
289 Buck Pond Road
Igor Kuzin
Lana’s Flowers
143 Llewellyn Dr.
Svetlana Ryabchukova
Local Lawns
32 South St.
Joshua Velez
Simon Sez Pets
35 Schumann Dr.
Richard Simons
SRW Court Reporting
132 Wild Flower Circle
Sharon Waskiewicz
Westfield Animal Shelter HEROES
5 Lathrop Ave.
Hearts to Pawz Project
Yellow Wood Coaching
8A Pumpkin Lane
Daniel Persuitte
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield
268 Park St.
Randy Rindels
Atlas Technical Consultants LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
Michael Chadwick
Beacon ABA Services
59 Interstate Dr.
Robert LittleonJr.
BK Builders
59 Norman St.
Brian Kolodziej
Christian D. Smith LICSW
141Westwood Dr.
Christian Smith
Dean Moke America of West Springfield
874 Memorial Ave.
Randy Rindels
Doty Riverdale LP
143 Doty Circle