Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

AllyKev LLC

105 North Main St.

Allison Molongoski, Kevin Molongoski, Linda Molongoski

Deerfield River Liquors

62 Purple Meadow Road

Melissa Winters

Whitney Hill at the Gables

178 Old Vernon Road

Dale Whitney

NORTHAMPTON

Auto Plus

125 Carlon Dr.

Jonathan Lastowski

Brightworks Inc.

15 Higgins Way

Douglas McCarroll

Cancer Connection Thrift Shop

375 South St.

Christine Quinn

Carrie Ferguson Music

68 Cherry St.

Carrie Ferguson

Chameleons Hair Salon

2 Conz St., Unit 64

Kathleen Molongoski

Champagne Conference & Consultation

418 Ryan Road

Tina Champagne

Computer First Aid

209 Main St.

Cian Dowling

Context Capital Asset Management LLC

123 South St., #2

Melissa Frydlo

Cyclepottery

42 Maple St.

Kathryn Kothe Roszko

Filos Greek Taverna

279 Main St.

Konstantinos Sierros

Haven Body Arts

108 Main St.

Penelope Silverstein

The Houle School

251 Pleasant St., Apt. 7A

Erika Houle

Ken Hobbs Design Build

95 South St., Apt 2R

Kenneth Hobbs

Maple Street Architects

39 Revell Ave.

Peter Stevens

Northampton Athletic Club

306 King St.

Perry Messer, Judy Messer

Northampton Tire and Auto Service

182 King St.

Kurt Zimmerman

Northeast Painting Associates Inc.

881 North King St.

Christopher Hellyar

Richard Huntley & Sons

254 Easthampton Road

Richard Huntley

Sitelab Architecture & Design

35 Maynard Road

Caryn Brause

Sutter Meats LLC

65 King St.

Terence Ragasa

TommyCar Auto Group

347 King St.

Carla Cosenzi Zayac

Toward Harmony Tai Chi & Qigong

16 Center St., Suite 527

Charles Ryan

SOUTHWICK

Beauty and the Brow

627 College Highway, Suite 5

Kelly Miller

Thairapy with Amber Laborde

320 College Highway

Amber Laborde

WESTFIELD

A & B Gets It Clean

10 Hampden St.

Brandon Callahan

Ashley Papineau LICSW

1029 North Road

Ashley Papineau

Atlantic Trade Winds

405 Northwest Road

Wendy Diltz

BB Odd Jobs

53 Moseley Ave.

Rickey Beckett Jr.

Cusson Remodeling

64 Yeoman Ave.

Christopher Cusson

HES Hedges Electrical Service

1181 Russell Road

Chad Hedges

IK Ceramik Tiles

289 Buck Pond Road

Igor Kuzin

Lana’s Flowers

143 Llewellyn Dr.

Svetlana Ryabchukova

Local Lawns

32 South St.

Joshua Velez

Simon Sez Pets

35 Schumann Dr.

Richard Simons

SRW Court Reporting

132 Wild Flower Circle

Sharon Waskiewicz

Westfield Animal Shelter HEROES

5 Lathrop Ave.

Hearts to Pawz Project

Yellow Wood Coaching

8A Pumpkin Lane

Daniel Persuitte

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield

268 Park St.

Randy Rindels

Atlas Technical Consultants LLC

73 William Franks Dr.

Michael Chadwick

Beacon ABA Services

59 Interstate Dr.

Robert LittleonJr.

BK Builders

59 Norman St.

Brian Kolodziej

Christian D. Smith LICSW

141Westwood Dr.

Christian Smith

Dean Moke America of West Springfield

874 Memorial Ave.

Randy Rindels

Doty Riverdale LP

143 Doty Circle