Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allen, Susan M.

103 A Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/26/2022

Balzer, Charles C.

21 Ferry Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/18/2022

Boyd, Tracie H.

60 Allen Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Boyd, Geoffrey L.

28039 Pisces Lane

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/21/2022

Chandler, Joel Jeffrey

451 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/28/2022

Chartrand, Kenneth Shields

20 Hampton Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/18/2022

Chevalier, Michael J.

Chevalier, Sidney J.

96 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/24/2022

Gazda, Steven

15 Bates St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/25/2022

Hartin, Andrea

3 Perennial Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/25/2022

Kupiec, Mitchell S.

152 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/27/2022

Landry, Irene L.

3 Meadow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/31/2022

Mayes, David Alan

128 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/31/2022

Mercure, Richard A.

198 Brookfield Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/28/2022

Quinones, Samuel

44 Bruce St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/20/2022

Roy, Jerome R.

106 Horseshoe Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/18/2022

Songini, Laurie Ann

15 Sutton Place, Apt. 3

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/20/2022

Wakefield, Irene I.

73 Tannery Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/25/2022

Walker, Bruce H.

Walker, Mary Ellen

198 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/21/2022

Whitman, Sabryna N.

662 Amherst Road, Apt. 1

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/18/2022

Wojnilowicz, Lisa J.

69 Hillside Village, Apt. 69

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/20/2022