Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Allen, Susan M.
103 A Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/26/2022
Balzer, Charles C.
21 Ferry Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/18/2022
Boyd, Tracie H.
60 Allen Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Boyd, Geoffrey L.
28039 Pisces Lane
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2022
Chandler, Joel Jeffrey
451 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/28/2022
Chartrand, Kenneth Shields
20 Hampton Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/18/2022
Chevalier, Michael J.
Chevalier, Sidney J.
96 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2022
Gazda, Steven
15 Bates St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2022
Hartin, Andrea
3 Perennial Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/25/2022
Kupiec, Mitchell S.
152 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/27/2022
Landry, Irene L.
3 Meadow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2022
Mayes, David Alan
128 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/31/2022
Mercure, Richard A.
198 Brookfield Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/28/2022
Quinones, Samuel
44 Bruce St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/20/2022
Roy, Jerome R.
106 Horseshoe Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/18/2022
Songini, Laurie Ann
15 Sutton Place, Apt. 3
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/20/2022
Wakefield, Irene I.
73 Tannery Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2022
Walker, Bruce H.
Walker, Mary Ellen
198 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2022
Whitman, Sabryna N.
662 Amherst Road, Apt. 1
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/18/2022
Wojnilowicz, Lisa J.
69 Hillside Village, Apt. 69
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/20/2022