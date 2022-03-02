Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Hermes’ Home Repairs

67 Sugarloaf St.

Andres Kwart

Petal & Wing

24 Graves St.

Sara Curtin

Thayer Street Builders

8 Coates Ave.

Kelly Potts, Robert Goulet

HADLEY

Devine Brothers Farm Partnership

26 Knightly Road

Stephen Devine

Devine Farm

26 Knightly Road

Devine Farm Inc.

Doubleday Farm

201 River Dr.

Thomas Doubleday

Dunkin’ Donuts

331 Russell St.

Mason Donuts LLC

Esselon Café

99 Russell St.

Mark Krause

Greggory’s

195 Russell St.

Greggory Thornton

North Maple Properties

27 North Maple St.

Austin Eglehart

Norwottuck Crossfit

220 Russell St.

Robert Migliaccio

Panera

351 Russell St.

Dean Carmon

Olde Hadley Flea Market

45 Lawrence Plain Road

Thomas Sobasko

Subway

367 Russell St.

Mothers Haystack LLC

LONGMEADOW

Centered Counseling

175 Dwight Road

Centered Counseling

JBC Epower Press

18 South Park Ave.

JBC Epower Press

SOUTHWICK

Altered Performance & Wiring

10 Cedar St., Apt. 12

Joseph Mussell White

Trendy Right Now, LLC

44 Bugbee Road

Robert Boyd

WESTFIELD

Big Big Box LLC

66 Westfield Industrial Park

Big Big Box LLC

The Crack Man

14 Clifton St.

The Crack Man

Fields of Flowers Farm

435 North Road

Patricia Field

Florek Family Farm

840 Granville Road

Christopher Florek

Franchy’s Restaurant

868 Southampton Road

Abdou Sane

Hickory Hill Farm

325 Montgomery Road

Dennis Bishop

Mercy Adult Day Health of Westfield

24 Clifton St.

Trinity Health PACE

Richards Fine Jewelers

461 East Main St.

M. Anthony Diamonds

Westfield Animal Clinic

422 North Elm St.

D & J Animal Clinic

Westfield Nails & Spa

459 East Main St., D5

Hanh Chanh

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Kimberly Salvas LMHC

425 Union St.

Kimberly Salvas

Lucky Se7ens Carpet LLC

1752 Riverdale St.

Gabfriel Khatchadourian

McCarty Law

594 Rogers Ave.

Jerome McCarthy Jr.

Mercy LIFE

200 Hillside Ave.

Emmanuel Cheo

Ryan Magni Media

986 Morgan Road

Ryan Magni

Siciliano Salon

1362 Westfield St.

Siciliano Salon

St. Joseph’s Family Dental LLC

258 Main St.

Susana Aguero