Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Hermes’ Home Repairs
67 Sugarloaf St.
Andres Kwart
Petal & Wing
24 Graves St.
Sara Curtin
Thayer Street Builders
8 Coates Ave.
Kelly Potts, Robert Goulet
HADLEY
Devine Brothers Farm Partnership
26 Knightly Road
Stephen Devine
Devine Farm
26 Knightly Road
Devine Farm Inc.
Doubleday Farm
201 River Dr.
Thomas Doubleday
Dunkin’ Donuts
331 Russell St.
Mason Donuts LLC
Esselon Café
99 Russell St.
Mark Krause
Greggory’s
195 Russell St.
Greggory Thornton
North Maple Properties
27 North Maple St.
Austin Eglehart
Norwottuck Crossfit
220 Russell St.
Robert Migliaccio
Panera
351 Russell St.
Dean Carmon
Olde Hadley Flea Market
45 Lawrence Plain Road
Thomas Sobasko
Subway
367 Russell St.
Mothers Haystack LLC
LONGMEADOW
Centered Counseling
175 Dwight Road
Centered Counseling
JBC Epower Press
18 South Park Ave.
JBC Epower Press
SOUTHWICK
Altered Performance & Wiring
10 Cedar St., Apt. 12
Joseph Mussell White
Trendy Right Now, LLC
44 Bugbee Road
Robert Boyd
WESTFIELD
Big Big Box LLC
66 Westfield Industrial Park
Big Big Box LLC
The Crack Man
14 Clifton St.
The Crack Man
Fields of Flowers Farm
435 North Road
Patricia Field
Florek Family Farm
840 Granville Road
Christopher Florek
Franchy’s Restaurant
868 Southampton Road
Abdou Sane
Hickory Hill Farm
325 Montgomery Road
Dennis Bishop
Mercy Adult Day Health of Westfield
24 Clifton St.
Trinity Health PACE
Richards Fine Jewelers
461 East Main St.
M. Anthony Diamonds
Westfield Animal Clinic
422 North Elm St.
D & J Animal Clinic
Westfield Nails & Spa
459 East Main St., D5
Hanh Chanh
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Kimberly Salvas LMHC
425 Union St.
Kimberly Salvas
Lucky Se7ens Carpet LLC
1752 Riverdale St.
Gabfriel Khatchadourian
McCarty Law
594 Rogers Ave.
Jerome McCarthy Jr.
Mercy LIFE
200 Hillside Ave.
Emmanuel Cheo
Ryan Magni Media
986 Morgan Road
Ryan Magni
Siciliano Salon
1362 Westfield St.
Siciliano Salon
St. Joseph’s Family Dental LLC
258 Main St.
Susana Aguero