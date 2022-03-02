Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Hermes’ Home Repairs
67 Sugarloaf St.
Andres Kwart

Petal & Wing
24 Graves St.
Sara Curtin

Thayer Street Builders
8 Coates Ave.
Kelly Potts, Robert Goulet

HADLEY

Devine Brothers Farm Partnership
26 Knightly Road
Stephen Devine

Devine Farm
26 Knightly Road
Devine Farm Inc.

Doubleday Farm
201 River Dr.
Thomas Doubleday

Dunkin’ Donuts
331 Russell St.
Mason Donuts LLC

Esselon Café
99 Russell St.
Mark Krause

Greggory’s
195 Russell St.
Greggory Thornton

North Maple Properties
27 North Maple St.
Austin Eglehart

Norwottuck Crossfit
220 Russell St.
Robert Migliaccio

Panera
351 Russell St.
Dean Carmon

Olde Hadley Flea Market
45 Lawrence Plain Road
Thomas Sobasko

Subway
367 Russell St.
Mothers Haystack LLC

LONGMEADOW

Centered Counseling
175 Dwight Road
Centered Counseling

JBC Epower Press
18 South Park Ave.
JBC Epower Press

SOUTHWICK

Altered Performance & Wiring
10 Cedar St., Apt. 12
Joseph Mussell White

Trendy Right Now, LLC
44 Bugbee Road
Robert Boyd

WESTFIELD

Big Big Box LLC
66 Westfield Industrial Park
Big Big Box LLC

The Crack Man
14 Clifton St.
The Crack Man

Fields of Flowers Farm
435 North Road
Patricia Field

Florek Family Farm
840 Granville Road
Christopher Florek

Franchy’s Restaurant
868 Southampton Road
Abdou Sane

Hickory Hill Farm
325 Montgomery Road
Dennis Bishop

Mercy Adult Day Health of Westfield
24 Clifton St.
Trinity Health PACE

Richards Fine Jewelers
461 East Main St.
M. Anthony Diamonds

Westfield Animal Clinic
422 North Elm St.
D & J Animal Clinic

Westfield Nails & Spa
459 East Main St., D5
Hanh Chanh

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Kimberly Salvas LMHC
425 Union St.
Kimberly Salvas

Lucky Se7ens Carpet LLC
1752 Riverdale St.
Gabfriel Khatchadourian

McCarty Law
594 Rogers Ave.
Jerome McCarthy Jr.

Mercy LIFE
200 Hillside Ave.
Emmanuel Cheo

Ryan Magni Media
986 Morgan Road
Ryan Magni

Siciliano Salon
1362 Westfield St.
Siciliano Salon

St. Joseph’s Family Dental LLC
258 Main St.
Susana Aguero

