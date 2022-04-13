Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Andras, Lori J.
67 Woodside Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/02/2022
Baird, Ernest A.
80 Damon Road, #1302
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/02/2022
Binnenkade, Barry B.
44 Oak St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/02/2022
Boyle, Shawn
Boyle, Lisa Marie
44 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/14/2022
Canterbury, Cody Robert
85 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2022
Einzig, Robert A.
186 North West St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2022
Fitzpatrick, Sean T.
96 Providence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/12/2022
Godbolt, Josephine
65 Pendelton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/02/2022
Jusino, Maribel
Jusino, Eddie
11 Brenan St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2022
Laflamm, Walter Henry
Slabinski-Laflamm, Gail Anne
41 South St., Unit 19
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2022
MacDonald, Sean Michael
MacDonald, Colleen
a/km/a Trevisone, Colleen
245 South Main St., 2nd Fl.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2022
Moriarty, Alexis
Alban, Alexis V.
134 Mill St., Apt. 2L
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2022
Ng, Jack
209 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/07/2022
Santana-Ruiz, Amanda L.
10 Berkshire Peak, Apt. 22
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2022
Sherwood, Dillon
1 Park St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/05/2022
Skinner, Holly L.
143 Magazine St., Unit 204
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2022
Smith, Sarah A.
182 Nursery St., Apt. B17
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/07/2022
Turoczy, Nicole Jan
85 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2022