Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Adams, Charles
5 Morin Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/20/2023
Cote Construction
Cote, Kenneth James
30 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/17/2023
Gauthier, Allen Conrad
108 Park St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/18/2023
Herbert, Justin M.
17 Gargon Ter.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/24/2023
Hook Ups Towing and Transport Inc.
Poniatowski, Peter S.
283 Paper Mill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/17/2023
Jamil, Mazhar
P.O. Box 81310
Springfield, MA 01138
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2023
Kenney, James Francis
PO Box 1461
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/20/2023
London, Alexandra V.
160 Point Grove Road, Apt. 64
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2023
Martel, Kevin Edward
68 Church St., Apt 212
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2023
Matthews, Thomas
26 Walnut St.
Gill, MA 01354
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/18/2023
Miranda-Berneche, Donna J.
P.O. Box 852
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2023
Ortiz, Taylor R.
a/k/a Yergeau, Taylor Rae
183 Gun Club Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/17/2023
Rae, Samantha
106 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/27/2023
Ruel, Mark J.
144 Corcoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2023
Shafer, Pamela Michelle
6 Shaw Road
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2023
Tolpa, Judith A.
2 First Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/27/2023
Wells, Mary Ann M.
12 Royce Court, Apt. D4
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/23/2023