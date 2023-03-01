Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Adams, Charles

5 Morin Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/20/2023

Cote Construction

Cote, Kenneth James

30 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/17/2023

Gauthier, Allen Conrad

108 Park St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/18/2023

Herbert, Justin M.

17 Gargon Ter.

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/24/2023

Hook Ups Towing and Transport Inc.

Poniatowski, Peter S.

283 Paper Mill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/17/2023

Jamil, Mazhar

P.O. Box 81310

Springfield, MA 01138

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/24/2023

Kenney, James Francis

PO Box 1461

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/20/2023

London, Alexandra V.

160 Point Grove Road, Apt. 64

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/24/2023

Martel, Kevin Edward

68 Church St., Apt 212

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/26/2023

Matthews, Thomas

26 Walnut St.

Gill, MA 01354

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/18/2023

Miranda-Berneche, Donna J.

P.O. Box 852

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/26/2023

Ortiz, Taylor R.

a/k/a Yergeau, Taylor Rae

183 Gun Club Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/17/2023

Rae, Samantha

106 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/27/2023

Ruel, Mark J.

144 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/24/2023

Shafer, Pamela Michelle

6 Shaw Road

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/25/2023

Tolpa, Judith A.

2 First Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/27/2023

Wells, Mary Ann M.

12 Royce Court, Apt. D4

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/23/2023