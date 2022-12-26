Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for Class of 2023

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees, including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11 a.m.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, Aug. 11 with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.

VIP Packages for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17. All single-event tickets to the ceremony, Tip-Off Celebration, and Awards Gala, as well as other ancillary events, will go on sale on Saturday, April 1 at noon. All packages and tickets will be available for purchase at hoophall.com. The complete listing of events and pricing will be released by Feb. 1.