Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training to Host Month-long Intensive

LENOX — The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold its 2023 Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox campus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29.

For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, movement, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today’s world.

Participants arrive in the Berkshires on Monday, Jan. 2, and depart Monday, Jan. 30. Tuition costs $4,875. For more information, visit shakespeare.org or e-mail [email protected]. A limited number of scholarships are available for People of the Global Majority/BIPOC artists from the Dennis Krausnick Fellowship Fund.

Tuition cost includes double-occupancy housing on the campus of Shakespeare & Company and all meals. Shakespeare & Company is a fully COVID-19-vaccinated campus, including full-time employees, seasonal staff, artists, volunteers, and program participants. To ensure the health of the Shakespeare & Company community, all Center for Actor Training participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 (including applicable booster shots). All participants and workshop staff will also be tested two to three times during the first week and then weekly for the rest of the program. Masks will also be required during the first week and may be required for certain classes and events during the rest of the workshop.