BusinessTalk with Joshua Garcia, the city’s first Hispanic mayor
Episode 142: December 26, 2022
Holyoke, the Paper City, is in the midst of a renaissance of sorts, a dramatic comeback fueled by entrepreneurship, technology, the arts, cannabis, and much more. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Joshua Garcia, the city’s first Hispanic mayor, talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about the progress made and the work still be done in his community. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.