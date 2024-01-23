Bay Path Receives National Security Agency Approval for MS Degree in Cybersecurity

LONGMEADOW — The master of science degree in cybersecurity at Bay Path University has received a National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Program of Study Validation from the National Security Agency (NSA). This designation extends through 2028.

The Program of Study Validation confirms that the MS in cybersecurity program has met the rigorous academic standards set by the NSA in curriculum, faculty qualifications, and commitment to continuous improvement.

“The NSA Program of Study Validation for our MS in cybersecurity degree speaks directly to the quality of courses and the experiences we provide to our students,” said Thomas Loper, associate provost and dean of the School of Management and Technology at Bay Path. “We are particularly excited to partner with the Union Station/Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, where CyberTrust Massachusetts will offer to the region and the Commonwealth access to a globally recognized cyber range, a simulation-based platform of technology and networks that offers hands-on, all-in-one training and experiences for beginners to experts to build knowledge and confidence; a security operations center (SOC) for our municipalities; and paid internships for cyber students at the SOC, among other initiatives planned at this state-of-the-art facility.”

In January 2022, Bay Path’s BS in cybersecurity: digital forensics & incident response received Program of Study Validation from the NSA. One month later, the university was designated as a National Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense, resulting in cyber programs at the graduate and undergraduate level earning this recognition.

With the launch of the MS in cybersecurity in 2012, Bay Path was one of the first institutions of higher education and the first women’s college to establish cyber programs that address the critical need for women and diverse candidates for the cyber talent pipeline. According to Statista, there are currently more than 20,000 job openings in Massachusetts for the cybersecurity profession.