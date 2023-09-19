Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Recognized in Accounting Today’s Top 100 Listing

HOLYOKE — Each year, Accounting Today conducts a comprehensive assessment of the largest practices in tax and accounting across 10 major geographic regions in the U.S. Leveraging a wide range of benchmarking data, it meticulously evaluates firms’ growth strategies, service offerings, and specialized client niches. Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. earned distinction as a top-tier firm within the New England region.

“MBK remains unwaveringly dedicated to unlocking the full potential of Western Massachusetts,” said James Krupienski, CPA, a partner at the firm. “We take immense pride in seeing our local dedication acknowledged on a national level. Our devoted team consistently excels in delivering exceptional service to our clients, all the while offering invaluable resources and invaluable insights to local business leaders and decision makers. Our connection to the local community is important to us; it holds significant value, making us even better at what we do for our clients.”

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. is the largest independently owned and operated CPA firm in Western Mass. As a member of CPAmerica, one of the world’s largest networks of independent CPA and consulting firms, it offers a spectrum of services encompassing business strategy expertise, tax services, and accounting services. Its primary focus lies in serving closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals, with notable concentrations in sectors such as healthcare, employee benefits, real estate, construction, manufacturing, and not-for-profit organizations.