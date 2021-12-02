Western New England University to Host Stuff-a-Cruiser Toy Drive on Dec. 6

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University will host its Stuff-a-Cruiser Toy Drive event on Monday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the University Commons. Donations from the public are welcomed.

Bring a new unwrapped toy to the University Commons, where officers will park a cruiser to collect donations for the benefit of Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield.

Shriners has been leading specialty pediatric healthcare since 1922, delivering specialty pediatric care to children around the world, providing a comprehensive range of treatments and services that help improve the quality of children’s lives and allow them to reach their full potential. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal-cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

“This year, our Love to the Rescue goal is to fill the Western New England University’s entire fleet of five cruisers,” said university Police Officer Alexandria Capen-Parizo, the event organizer, adding that monetary donations are also welcomed. “Directly after the event, members of Public Safety and Student Senate will purchase toys that fill the need gaps as outlined by Shriners.”

This event is sponsored by the Western New England University Department of Public Safety.